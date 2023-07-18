NHAI undertakes safety inspection of Bengaluru-Mysuru access-controlled highway

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 18 : The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), which has constituted a committee to carry out safety inspections of the Bengaluru–Mysuru access-controlled highway,

The committee is currently on a visit to the site and will conclude their study by Thursday (by July 20).

In a release, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways said the committee will submit the report within 10 days from the conclusion of their visit.

Inaugurated in March 2023, the 118 km long Bengaluru–Mysuru access-controlled highway corridor encompasses a portion of NH-275. The highway has cut travel time between the two cities in the state of Karnataka by almost half to just 75 minutes.

The corridor also entails four rail overbridges, nine major bridges, 40 minor bridges, 89 underpasses and overpasses and six bypasses constructed for the towns of Bidadi, Ramnagara, Channapatna, Maddur, Mandya, and Srirangapatna to resolve the problem of traffic congestion and to ease the traffic movement of the public.

The access-controlled highway also provides connectivity to Karnataka with Tamil Nadu and Kerala, decongesting Coorg, Srirangapatna, Wayanad, and Ooty.

Improving safety on National Highways is one of the topmost priorities of NHAI and it is committed to ensuring a safe, smooth, and seamless travel experience for all commuters on the National Highways.

The Bengaluru – Mysuru access-controlled highway will ensure that the corridor continues to serve the people of Karnataka by promoting safe travel.

