NHRDN and Great Manager Institute® announces joint certification and recognition programs

National Human Resource Development Network (NHRDN) and Great Manager Institute® have joined hands for the development and recognition of Great People Managers, and Companies that nurture the Greatness in People Management.

In a recent announcement to the media, the flagship TM, conducted by Great Manager Institute®, shall now be presented in partnership with NHRDN. The study for 2021 had over ten thousand managers representing over four thousand organisations.

The certification program by Great Manager Institute®, , shall also be jointly certified by NHRDN, which has more than 14,700 member entities representing multinationals, public and private organizations including governments, MSMEs, and NGOs across 30 chapters in India.

SV Nathan, National President at NHRDN, said, "Our association with Great Manager Institute® would be the anchor for managers across India to develop, grow and inculcate the right values of being a great manager today and a leader of tomorrow. Together, we will enhance the significance of people management for organizations and individuals."

Prasenjit Bhattacharya, CEO of Great Manager Institute®, added, "NHRD Network is India's foremost body of professionals committed to the development of human resources through education, training, research and experience sharing. Great Manager Institute® is a pioneer in developing, certifying and recognising people managers. By joining hands, we will be able to combine the strengths of both organizations to offer practical inputs to practicing managers, in real-time, thereby benefiting them professionally and their organizations and the community of people managers. We are committed to growing this partnership."

Dhananjay Singh, the Director General of NHRDN, further shared his views on the partnership during the announcement, "The new initiative reflects a transformation in the area of people management, identifying it as a key component of an individual's career or business growth."

"National HRD Network is promoting an HRD movement across India, and Great Manager Institute® is trying to redefine people management. This association allows us to join hands in revolutionising the significance of people relationships in businesses," affirmed by Ashwin Srivastava, Co-founder of Great Manager Institute®.

