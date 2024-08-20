Nibav Lifts Reaches 55 Experience Centres: Celebrating with Special Offers for Our Next 55 Customers

VMPL

New Delhi [India], August 20: Nibav Lifts is thrilled to announce that we have successfully expanded to 55 Experience Centres across India! Starting with 38 Experience Centres this year, we are now adding 17 more, bringing the total to 55. This milestone makes us the only home elevator company with such an extensive network of Experience Centres, where customers can explore our state-of-the-art home lifts firsthand.

Our expansion is a testament to the trust and support of our valued customers. As a token of our appreciation, we are offering a special price to the next 55 customers who choose Nibav Lifts. This exclusive offer is our way of saying thank you for being a part of our journey.

At Nibav, we are committed to providing innovative and reliable home elevator solutions that prioritize safety, comfort, and style. Our lifts are designed to fit seamlessly into any home, offering features such as:

Space Efficiency: Our lifts require minimal space, making them ideal for homes of all sizes.

Safety First: Equipped with cutting-edge safety features, including emergency battery backups and child-safe controls.

Eco-Friendly: Nibav lifts operate on air-powered technology, ensuring energy efficiency and minimal environmental impact.

Customizable Design: With a range of design options, our lifts can be tailored to complement any home decor.

As we continue to grow, our focus remains on delivering the best home lift experience to our customers. Visit any of our 55 Experience Centres to discover how Nibav Lifts can elevate your home.

Nibav Lifts

Nibav Lifts is a global leader in home elevator solutions, known for our innovative air-powered lifts that combine style, safety, and sustainability. With 55 Experience Centres in India and 24 experience centres across different International locations, we are now present in 79 cities across the globe to offer unparalleled access to our products and expertise.

Website link: https://www.nibavlifts.com/

