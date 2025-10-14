'Nice To Meet You' Wins Two Prestigious GIWA (Great Indian Wedding Awards) at Asia's Biggest Wedding Convention, ICWF

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 14: Nice To Meet You, the distinguished creative photography and handcrafted film company, has achieved a remarkable feat by securing two coveted GIWA (Great Indian Wedding Awards) at the International Congress for Wedding Futures (ICWF). The awards ceremony, held on July 21st at the luxurious Fairmont in Mumbai, recognized the company's exceptional artistry and dedication to storytelling.

GIWA is recognized as the highest and most prestigious accolade within the wedding fraternity, making these wins a significant milestone for the young company.

Founded in 2022 by Meet Desai, Nice To Meet You has rapidly established itself as a leader in its field. At the Great Indian Wedding Awards, the company was honored with:

* Silver GIWA in the 'Best Story In Frame' Category.

* Bronze GIWA in the 'Best Wedding Moments (Still)' Category.

The awards were received by founder and director Mr. Meet Desai and Creative Director Mrs. Vidhi Desai. They accepted the honors from Bollywood actress Chitrangda Singh in the presence of several high-profile Bollywood celebrities, including Aditya Roy Kapur, Vaani Kapoor, and Amyra Dastur, among others. ICWF, which began in 2013, is Asia's Biggest Wedding Convention, providing a premier platform for pioneers, leaders, and stalwarts of the industry to converge and celebrate their accomplishments.

Mr. Meet Desai expressed his thoughts on the triumph, saying, "Winning the GIWA is a tremendous honor and a significant acknowledgment of our dedication to immortalizing true emotions and weaving everlasting stories. These accolades inspire us to continue expanding the horizons of creativity in wedding photography and filmmaking.This moment will remain etched in my memory forever." Reflecting a similar sentiment, Vidhi Desai expressed, "Words fail to capture the depth of my emotionsI am truly overwhelmed, deeply moved, and incredibly humbled by receiving not one, but two esteemed awards. The experience feels almost dreamlike. This recognition fuels a renewed passion to continue crafting, imagining, and infusing every frame with spirit. I am endlessly grateful."

These recent GIWA wins follow a period of intense achievement for the company. Nice To Meet You has now garnered six International and National awards like GIWA, WeddingSutra Photography Awards & EMF Global Awards in a span of just two months in 2025, a testament to the success story, hard work, dedication, and vision that defines the organization.

"Nice To Meet You" is a creative powerhouse where imagination meets precision. Its work spans a wide canvas from dreamy weddings and high-fashion editorials to architectural marvels, corporate storytelling, and cinematic ad films all crafted with a signature blend of depth, emotion, and visual finesse. The studio's recognition at the GIWA, WeddingSutra & EMF Global Awards stand as a testament not only to the brilliance of its core team but also to the rising global resonance of Indian creativity. At its heart, "Nice To Meet You" believes in art that connects transforming every project into a story that feels intimate, meaningful, and unforgettable.

