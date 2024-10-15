NIF GLOBAL Designers Champion Eco-Friendly Fabrics & Practices at Lakmé Fashion Week x FDCI

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 15: In a spectacular display of creativity and talent, NIF Global's 'The Runway' show saw five remarkable NIF GLOBAL (Formerly NIFD GLOBAL) student designers push the boundaries of design with innovative inspirations and unique presentations. Bollywood 'Dangal' Movie actress Fatima Sana Shaikh stole the spotlight as the showstopper, making a striking appearance on the runway in a stunning ivory ensemble. Students from NIF Global (New York Institute of Fashion) campuses in Pune, Jaipur, Mumbai, Bhopal, and Indore showcased their designs at Lakmé Fashion Week, held in partnership with FDCI, during Sustainable Fashion Day. NIF GLOBAL (Formerly NIFD GLOBAL) a venture of the New York Institute of Fashion, Inc. (A corporation registered in USA).

NIF Global continues its mission to nurture emerging talent while emphasizing sustainable practices and cutting-edge design.

The fashion segment of 'The Runway' was a vibrant display of innovation, as five winning collections graced the runway. Each collection reflected the designers' unique perspectives and inspirations, offering the audience a captivating journey through different cultural and artistic landscapes. The first collection, The Freedom's Expression, by Kinjal Laddha and Ayush Patel from NIF Global Indore, offered a refreshing take on modern minimalism. Inspired by Singapore's iconic Interlace building, the collection embraced the concept of freedom through interlacing techniques and cutwork. Featuring spring-summer silhouettes in olive green and beige, the collection emphasized wearability while maintaining an artistic edge. The interlacing details symbolized the fluidity of the architectural inspiration.

Next came Kile Ki Kala, the brainchild of Chitrika Rathore and Amatulla Petiwala from NIF Global Bhopal. This collection was a tribute to the timeless elegance of Maheshwar Fort, with jute cotton and muslin fabrics reflecting the intricate carvings of the fort. The use of quilting, machine cord work, and bead embroidery gave the collection a textured, architectural feel, while the earthy tones of brown, red, and off-white captured the grandeur of the fort's design. Structured silhouettes with strong lines emphasized the regal, fortress-inspired theme, making this collection a standout on the runway.

The runway's energy shifted with Janak Tak from NIF Global Jaipur, whose collection The Sarovar was inspired by the enchanting city of Pushkar. With fabrics like cotton mulmul and cambric, the collection celebrated the vibrant cultural heritage of Pushkar's camel fair, infused with mirror work, block printing, and applique. The rich color paletteblues, greens, mustard yellows, and redsevoked the scenic beauty and architectural splendor of Pushkar, while the vacation-ready silhouettes captured the laid-back elegance of the city.

The collection Vintage Miraj, created by Chetan Mali and Mahendra Choudhary from NIF Global Pune Kothrud, drawing inspiration from Mumbai's Chor Bazaar. This collection blended vintage aesthetics with structured silhouettes, offering a contemporary take on classic style. The intricate use of silk, cotton silk, and antique accessories evoked a sense of timelessness, transporting the audience back in time while maintaining a modern edge.

The bold and nostalgic collection PARI-LOCALIST, designed by Janvi Malkan from NIF Global Mumbai Andheri, inspired by the contrasting dualities of Parisits romantic allure and the dark, mysterious catacombs. Beneaththe collection merged the city's soft elegance with edgier, boho-chic silhouettes. Malkan's use of cotton drill, organza, lace, and chiffon brought depth to the collection, with shades of grey and maroon capturing the essence of Paris's light and shadows taking the innovation to the next level at the fashion segment of 'The Runway.'

Beyond just fashion, 'The Runway' was elevated to new heights by NIF Global's interior design winners, who crafted breathtaking sets that turned the runway into a visual masterpiece. Tasked with designing immersive environments for each collection, these rising starsYash Meena from NIF Global New Delhi West, Shravanee Khot from NIF Global Navi Mumbai, Krishika Gor from NIF Global Mumbai Ghatkopar, Ronit Sharma from NIF Global Gurugram, and Roshni Chaudhary from NIF Global Panvelinfused the space with innovation and artistry. Every step down the runway was framed by their imaginative brilliance, making the event a feast for the senses.

'The Runway' wasn't just an eventit was a celebration of talent, creativity, and the limitless potential of its students. By blending cutting-edge fashion collections with transformative set designs, NIF Global once again proved that it's not just nurturing designers, but cultivating leaders who are ready to reshape the industry. With each design that graced the runway, NIF Global solidified its place as a driving force in education, innovation, and creative excellence, setting the stage for the next generation of designers to make their mark on the global fashion scene. For more details, visit nifdglobal.com

