NIF Global South Mumbai & Borivali Host Grand Layer'M Annual Fest 2025 with Bollywood Celebs and Design Industry Icons

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 17: NIF Global's South Mumbai and Borivali campuses came alive with creativity, color, and industry conversations as they jointly hosted the Layer'M Annual Fest 2025 a dynamic celebration of fashion and interior design that brought together students, alumni, and some of the most influential names in the business.

The fest saw the presence of iconic fashion personalities including Ashley Rebello (Salman Khan's personal stylist), Amandeep Kaur (celebrity stylist to Vicky Kaushal), and Sheetal Sharma (costume designer of Kesari, Gangubai Kathiawadi and Chhava). Also turning heads was youth-favorite Jay, founder of the cult streetwear label Jaywalking, who inspired fashion students with his bold creative vision.

From the interior design industry, celebrated architects and designers such as Ali Baldiwala, Saniya Godrej, Firdaus Variava, Neilesh Kenkare, and Priyam Doshi engaged with students through mentorship, critiques, and knowledge-sharing sessions that focused on real-world insights and future-forward design thinking.

Layer'M offered a perfect blend of learning and celebration, with events that included:

Insightful Industry Panel Talks

A student-curated Interior Design Exhibition

A high-energy Fashion Show showcasing final-year student collections

Alumni Felicitation Ceremony

A live band performance that closed the fest on a high note

"The event served as a powerful platform for students to display their work, interact with leaders from their respective fields, and immerse themselves in the pulse of India's ever-evolving design scene.

The vision to have the Layer'M fest for NIF Global South Mumbai and Borivali centre students was to get students interaction with esteemed industry guests from fashion and interior industry through the panel talks and a great platform for fashion students to showcase their work through the fashion show and an interior exhibition witnessed live by the best interior designers and architects.

We believe in providing the best industry exposure to our students which gives them an edge already before they pass out and get into the real world."

Tanbeer Bhatia, Director, NIF Global South Mumbai & Borivali

With innovation, passion, and professionalism on full display, Layer'M 2025 truly marked the rise of the next generation of design leaders.

