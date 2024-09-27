NIFD Global and LST Bring Indian Design Heritage to the Fore at London Fashion Week

PNN

London [UK], September 27: NIFD Global School of Design and London School of Trends (LST), in collaboration with the High Commission of India in London, unveiled a unique collection by emerging designers from NIFD Global at India Day during London Fashion Week. Showcasing the creativity of designers from NIFD Global's pan-India centers, the event presented a stunning collection titled "Roots to Runway".

The designers, hailing from NIFD Global centers across diverse regions such as Kolkata, Jaipur, Pune, Panvel, and Hyderabad, brought their unique regional perspectives to the runway. These young talents demonstrated the depth and breadth of Indian design, drawing inspiration from their native cities while blending modern elements, making a powerful statement on an international stage.

Designers Archana Shaw and Ruhana Shirin from Kolkata Saltlake, and Varuni Verma from Jaipur, led individual presentations, each showcasing distinctive interpretations of the theme. Meanwhile, group presentations from Pune Chinchwad, Panvel, and Himayatnagar Hyderabad centers showcased collective talent, with each team contributing to the diverse but unified vision of "Roots to Runway".

The "Roots to Runway" collection was a reflection of India's dynamic evolution in the fashion world. Designers infused traditional techniques, such as intricate handwork and heritage textiles, into bold, modern silhouettes. By combining traditional elements with innovative cuts and patterns, the collection struck a perfect balance between history and modernity. This fusion of past and present demonstrated that India's design legacy is alive and evolving.

One of the standout aspects of the show was the emphasis on sustainability. The designers were committed to using eco-friendly materials, from organic dyes to upcycled fabrics. This approach not only emphasized responsible fashion but also highlighted the importance of preserving traditional methods in an era of fast fashion. By utilizing locally sourced materials and techniques, the young designers advocated for a more ethical, conscious approach to design that also supports rural communities across India.

The collections stood as a reminder that fashion can be both innovative and environmentally responsible. By focusing on wearable, modern pieces that respected traditional processes, the designers gave a forward-thinking yet respectful nod to India's cultural heritage. The event attracted praise from industry insiders, many of whom noted the fresh, bold vision of the designers. With each collection, the young talents demonstrated that Indian design is not only a celebration of culture but also a driver of innovation and creativity on the world stage.

The India Day showcase was attended by the prominent figures from the global fashion industry. This collaboration with the High Commission provided a prestigious platform for these designers to showcase their work to an international audience, including fashion buyers, media, and influencers.

NIFD Global continues to play a pivotal role in nurturing the next generation of creative talent, offering students opportunities to gain international exposure through prestigious platforms like London Fashion Week. As an institution dedicated to shaping the future of fashion, NIFD Global provides its students with the tools, mentorship, and resources needed to transform their ideas into ground-breaking designs. The India Day event at London Fashion Week is a prime example of the institute's commitment to fostering talent by giving students from its pan-India centers the chance to present their work on a global stage. The institute's mission is not only to hone the technical skills of its students but also to encourage them to embrace their roots while pushing the boundaries of modern fashion. The institute remains dedicated to nurturing talent and preparing students for successful careers in dynamic industries. For more information, visit www.nifdglobal.com

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor