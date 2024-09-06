NIFD Global Student Designers Take Dubai Fashion Week by Storm

PNN

Dubai [UAE], September 6: NIFD Global School of Design, in collaboration with London School of Trends (LST), achieved a historic milestone with their spectacular debut at Dubai Fashion Week (DFW) 2024. Held on September 3, 2024, at the esteemed 'Launchpad @ Dubai Fashion Week,' the event showcased groundbreaking collections from NIFD Global's talented designers, garnering widespread acclaim from industry leaders and fashion enthusiasts. It is for the first time that students from an Indian design school have presented their work at the prestigious Dubai Fashion Week, a platform renowned for featuring the world's top designers. The Grand Finale will showcase the renowned international designer, Roberto Cavalli.

DFW stands as Dubai's premier fashion event, dedicated to celebrating the city's limitless creativity while nurturing the growth of the Arab fashion industry. This collaboration underscores NIFD Global's commitment to providing its students with international exposure and the chance to leave an indelible mark on the global fashion landscape.

Themed 'Roots to Runway,' the collection honoured India's diverse cultural heritage, while also serving as a testament to the students' dedication and hard work. The collection drew inspiration from ancient weaving techniques, intricate embroideries, and sustainable textiles, creating garments that celebrated the timeless elegance of India's craft while embracing contemporary fashion trends. Each piece was meticulously crafted to reflect a harmonious fusion of old-world charm and innovative design, showcasing the students' exceptional dedication and creativity.

Critics praised the designers for their ability to breathe new life into traditional techniques, seamlessly integrating them with modern aesthetics. The 'Roots to Runway' collection was celebrated for its unique approach and artistic vision, positioning it as a standout highlight of the event.

These trendsetting ensembles received rave reviews from both the fashion industry and the audiences, positioning the students as torchbearers of India's rich fashion legacy on an international stage.

Representing the esteemed brand NIFD Global - LST, young designers from across India showcased their talent and celebrated the Design School's commitment to fostering creativity and innovation in the field of design.

Students shared their profound experiences of showcasing their collections on an international stage. They expressed how this opportunity was not only a dream fulfilled but also a pivotal moment in their budding careers. The exposure to global industry leaders and the chance to represent India's rich cultural heritage were repeatedly highlighted as key takeaways from the event.

Many of them spoke about the confidence and inspiration they gained from seeing their designs appreciated on an international stage.

The collective sentiment was one of gratitude towards NIFD Global for providing such an unparalleled platform. Students expressed their appreciation for the Design School support and its role in pushing their creative boundaries, allowing them to think beyond the conventional and explore new possibilities in fashion design.

By participating in Dubai Fashion Week, NIFD Global has established itself as a leader in design education, offering its students unparalleled opportunities to showcase their talent and representing the brand on a global scale.

NIFD Global continues to bridge the gap between traditional Indian artistry and a forward-looking design vision through its presence at prestigious global platforms, including London Fashion Week, New York Fashion Week, Dubai Fashion Week, and Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI. By offering students such opportunities to engage with global fashion leaders and participate in high-profile events, the Design Schol ensures that its graduates are well-prepared for successful careers in dynamic and evolving industries. The Design School remains dedicated to nurturing talent and preparing students for successful careers in dynamic industries.

With a network of campuses across India, NIFD Global empowers students to pursue their creative passions and offers a wealth of opportunities through its School of Design, School of Management, and School of Beauty. For more information, visit www.nifdglobal.com.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor