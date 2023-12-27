Nifty Hits All-Time High: A Milestone at 21,600

On Wednesday, December 27, at approximately 11:37 a.m., Nifty made history by reaching a lifetime high at 21,600. The NSE Nifty recorded a gain of nearly 150 points during this milestone. Simultaneously, the high-beta Nifty Bank witnessed an increase of nearly 370 points. In parallel, the S&P BSE Sensex surged over 450 points, surpassing the 71,750 level. These positive movements indicated a notable upswing in the market indices at that particular time.

The domestic market is currently witnessing a surge in optimism as both the Sensex and the Nifty, significant equity benchmarks, have sustained a positive trend over the last four trading sessions. Throughout December, these indices have collectively gained over 7 percent, building on a substantial 5 percent increase observed in the preceding month. This positive momentum indicates a favorable market sentiment and suggests a period of notable growth in the Indian stock market.



