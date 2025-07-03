Nifty Smallcap 250 rises 17.83 pc in Q1 FY26; Midcap 150 up 15 pc

Mumbai, July 3 The Indian stock market saw strong performance across all segments in June, with the Nifty Smallcap 250 index leading the way with a sharp gain of 5.73 per cent, a new report said on Thursday.

The Nifty Midcap 150 followed with a 4.09 per cent rise during the month, according to the data compiled by Motilal Oswal Asset Management Company (AMC).

Not only did small and mid-cap stocks deliver robust returns in June, but their performance over the past three months has also been impressive.

The Nifty Smallcap 250 jumped 17.83 per cent in the Q1 FY26, while the Nifty Midcap 150 climbed 15 per cent during the same period.

Large-cap indices, too, joined the rally. The benchmark Nifty grew by 3.1 per cent, and the Nifty Next 50 was up 3.35 per cent in June.

The broader Nifty 500 index posted a monthly gain of 3.58 per cent, supported mainly by sectors such as financial services, consumer discretionary, and commodities.

The microcap space wasn’t left behind either. The Nifty Microcap 250 recorded a 3.03 per cent increase in June -- highlighting broad-based participation across market segments -- large, mid, small, and microcaps -- all ending the month in the green.

Among sectoral indices, all categories showed positive returns except the FMCG sector. The IT sector, which has been under pressure throughout the year, performed relatively better in June, delivering a return of 4.36 per cent.

In terms of investment strategies, all factor-based indices gave positive returns, with the Momentum index emerging as the top performer.

Global markets also witnessed a strong month. The S&P 500 rose 4.96 per cent in June, with the IT sector accounting for more than 60 per cent of its total returns.

Among emerging markets, Korea led the gains, while Germany topped the charts among developed nations.

Commodities showed mixed trends. Crude oil prices surged by 7.11 per cent during the month, driven by rising geopolitical tensions between Iran and Israel.

Meanwhile, silver prices soared 8.75 per cent in June, significantly outperforming gold, which remained largely flat.

“Both precious metals have delivered over 20 per cent returns so far in 2025,” the report stated.

