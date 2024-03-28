Nifty up by 1 pc for the week

New Delhi, March 28 Nifty rose 1.04 per cent for the week, 1.57 per cent for the month and 1.80 per cent for the quarter, says Deepak Jasani, Head of Retail Research, HDFC Securities.

Nifty extended the winning run on the second consecutive day on Thursday although it pared some gains in the last hour of the session. At close, Nifty was up 0.92 per cent or 203.3 points at 22326.9. Cash market volumes on the NSE remained above Rs 1 lakh crore at Rs 1.12 lakh crore. Broad market indices rose less than the Nifty, he said.

Joseph Thomas, Head of Research, Emkay Wealth Management, said the equity markets closed the short trading week on a positive note. The equity markets remained well supported by the positive developments on the economic performance, such as the Current Account Deficit (CAD).

Going ahead the performance may remain closely linked to the economic performance, as there have been some concerns being raised with regards to the valuations. In this regard, the upcoming earnings season will be critical to gauge the robustness of the earnings momentum and assign earnings multiples, he said.

