New Delhi [India], July 3: NIIT Foundation, one of the top not-for-profit organizations in the country has proudly been certified as a Great Place To Work® in India for the period from June 2024, to June 2025. This prestigious recognition underscores the organization's unwavering commitment to fostering a positive and supportive work environment.

Achieving an impressive Trust Index Score of 87.3 per cent, NIIT Foundation continues to excel in creating a nurturing and inclusive workplace. The certification is based on an extensive survey of employees, who rated the organization highly across several critical dimensions: management credibility (88%), fair management practices (83%), respect for the workforce (88%), and workplace camaraderie (87%). These scores highlight NIIT Foundation's dedication to ensuring employees feel safe, respected, valued, and proud to be part of the organization.

Lauding the collaborative efforts of the organization, Ms. Sapna Moudgil, CEO at NIIT Foundation, said, "Recognizing NIIT Foundation as a certified Great Place To Work® organization validates our commitment to fostering a work environment that prioritizes employee happiness, ownership, and productivity. While we realize that this is an ongoing effort and requires persistence, this recognition confirms NIIT Foundation's position as a responsible employer of choice."

The Great Place To Work® certification is a significant milestone that reflects NIIT Foundation's ongoing efforts to create an exemplary workplace, contributing to the overall success and well-being of its employees.

