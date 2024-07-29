NIIT IFBI Announces ACE Banker Program in Collaboration with HDFC Bank

BusinessWire India

New Delhi [India], July 29: NIIT Institute of Finance, Banking and Insurance (NIIT IFBI), a subsidiary of NIIT, today announced the launch of the "ACE Banker Program" in collaboration with HDFC Bank, India's largest private sector bank. A key component of NIIT's Talent Pipeline as a Service (TPaaS) initiative, this programme aims to recruit and train customer service professionals for HDFC Bank.

The ACE Banker Program is designed to address the evolving needs of the banking sector by equipping participants with the essential skills and knowledge required to excel in customer service roles at HDFC Bank. This comprehensive full-time program includes 45 days of residential training at NIIT University's Campus. Upon completion of the course, candidates will receive a joint certificate from HDFC Bank and NIIT Limited and would be offered jobs, subject to the terms and conditions of the Program.

Pankaj Jathar, Chief Executive Officer, NIIT Ltd., said, "At NIIT, we are dedicated to fostering skilled human capital and enriching the talent ecosystem to meet the evolving demands of the business landscape. Our strategic collaboration with HDFC Bank for the ACE Banker Program will not only address the talent needs of HDFC Bank but also unlock new employment opportunities for aspiring individuals and will contribute to the banking industry's talent pool."

Vinay Razdan, CHRO, HDFC Bank said, "The ACE Banker Program is a positive step that will further help add to and nurture high-caliber talent in customer service. This initiative seeks to establish a robust talent pool in the customer experience domain, offering substantial career opportunities to young professionals eager to join the banking sector."

