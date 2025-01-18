NIIT Launches 'Career Edge Scholarship' to Empower Final-Year Engineering Students for Thriving Tech Careers

BusinessWire India

New Delhi [India], January 18: NIIT Limited (Ticker Symbol: NIITLTD), a leading skills & talent development corporation, today launched the 'Career Edge Scholarship' to empower BE/BTech students in their final semester. This initiative addresses the pressing need for employability by offering merit-based scholarships to enrol in NIIT's flagship Full-Stack Development with GenAI Honours Program.

The scholarship equips final-year engineering students with in-demand skills in Full-Stack software engineering integrated with GenAI, bridging the gap between campus and corporate life while addressing placement uncertainties.

The total fee of the Program is Rs. 1,10,000 + GST. Eligible students need to pay only Rs. 10,000 + GST as admission fee and may receive scholarships upto 100% based on their academic performance and outcome of personal interaction with them. Registrations are open from January 14 to January 31, 2025, with programs commencing by or before February 28, 2025. Scholarships will be awarded on a first-come, first-served basis to BE/BTech students with a minimum of 50% aggregate in 10th and 12th Standard, a cumulative score of 50% or above in the first seven semesters, and no backlogs.

This outcome-driven program builds holistic skills combining technical, engineering, and professional expertise. Through 100+ challenges, 10 projects, and drill-based practice with over 10,000 lines of code, learners gain hands-on experience in coding, object-oriented programming, databases, and full-stack development.

Starting with fundamentals, the program progresses to advanced topics like building end-to-end web applications using Java, React, RESTful APIs, and Spring Boot. Learners also leverage GenAI tools to streamline workflows, generate test cases, and optimize solutions. Spanning 34 weeks, the program prepares students for in-demand roles such as Software Engineer, Front-end Developer, Back-end Developer, and Full-Stack Developer.

Students who enrol in this program acquire the same skills that top employers look to build in their entry-level hires, ensuring they are day-one ready.

Pankaj Jathar, CEO, NIIT Limited, commented "At NIIT, we recognize the challenges faced by final-year engineering students as they prepare to enter the workforce. The Career Edge Scholarship for NIIT's flagship Full-Stack Development with GenAI Honours Program is our way of bridging the gap between their aspirations and opportunities. With a stellar record of placing 100% eligible learners since its inception, this program equips students with the multi-skills that the organizations actively seek, preparing them for diverse roles in a rapidly evolving technology landscape."

