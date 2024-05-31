NIIT Learning Systems Limited (NIIT MTS) Earns Top Honors for Digital Learning and Custom Content Development in 2024

BusinessWire India

Atlanta (Georgia) [USA], May 31: NIIT Learning Systems Limited [NIIT Managed Training Services (NIIT MTS)] (Ticker Symbol: NIITMTS), a global leader in managed learning services, announced that it has earned top honors in digital learning and custom content development.

The company has been featured as a Strategic Leader on the Fosway 9-Grid™ for Digital Learning for the second consecutive year and has also been included in the 2024 Top 20 Custom Content Development Companies by Training Industry, Inc. for the fourteenth consecutive year. The Fosway 9-Grid™ report for digital learning is a five-dimensional model that can be used to understand the relative position of different solutions and providers predominantly within the UK and European markets. It allows organizations to compare different solutions based on five dimensions:

* Performance

* Potential

* Market Presence

* Total Cost of Ownership

* Future Trajectory

View the full report for 2024 Fosway 9-Grid™ for Digital Learning.

Training Industry, the leading research and information resource for corporate learning leaders, prepares the Training Industry Top 20 report on critical sectors of the corporate training marketplace to better inform professionals about the best and most innovative providers of training services and technologies.

Selection to the 2024 Training Industry Top Custom Content Development Companies List was based on the following criteria:

* Breadth and quality of content developed, and services offered

* Industry visibility, innovation, and impact in the learning services training market

* Client representation

* Business performance and growth

View the 2024 Top 20 Custom Content Development Companies and Watch List.

"The economic climate has increased pressure on all providers to be agile and innovate even faster, especially in delivering effective solutions rapidly. But AI is going to change that enormously, by changing the way content is created, and the way it will be accessed and consumed. Expect to see an acceleration of AI adoption, but also a visible impact on how companies assess their buying options as well as what they pay them," said David Wilson, CEO of the Fosway Group.

"The 2024 Top 20 Custom Content Development Companies showcase a forward-thinking collective of organizations proficient in creating compelling and customized content for interactive and immersive solutions, effectively meeting their clients' business needs," said Ken Taylor, CEO of Training Industry, Inc.

"We are honored to be recognized among the Top Custom Content Development Companies by Training Industry for the fourteenth consecutive year as well as achieving the highest ranking on the Fosway 9-Grid™ for Digital Learning for the second consecutive year. At NIIT, our dedication to pioneering cutting-edge solutions and setting industry standards as a thought leader in digital learning is unparalleled. Our approach to content is rooted in our award-winning Critical Mistake Analysis methodology which was developed after years of research at Northwestern University and aligns content with tangible business results such as improvements in productivity, time to competence, effectiveness, and efficiency. We also leverage the power of cutting-edge technology, generative AI, and rich media to ensure that our content is not only impactful but also engaging and experiential for learners," said DJ Chadha, Chief Customer Officer at NIIT MTS.

(Disclaimer: NIIT MTS does not have any relation with the awarding agency and has nothing to do with the process and screening of the awards.)

About NIIT Learning Systems Limited (NIIT MTS)

NIIT MTS is the trusted talent and L&D partner for the world's leading companies in over 30 countries. Established in 1981, NIIT MTS offers award-winning managed learning services and strategic consulting services that are designed to solve the most complex challenges in talent, skills, and workforce transformation.

Our high-impact managed learning solutions weave together the best of learning theory, technology, operations, and services to enable a thriving workforce. Our comprehensive suite of Managed Learning Services includes Custom Content and Curriculum Design, Learning Delivery, Learning Administration, Strategic Sourcing, and Learning Technology. We also provide specialized learning solutions including Generative AI-Based Learning, Immersive Learning, Customer Education Services, HCM Technology and Consulting Services, Leadership and Professional Skills Training, Digital and IT Training, and Talent Pipeline as a Service.

NIIT MTS's strategic consulting links organizational strategy with workforce needs, leveraging expertise from the St. Charles Consulting Group. Our consulting services cover Talent Strategy, Business Alignment, Talent Acquisition, Learning Transformation, Employee Experience, Leadership, and Learning Technology.

With a Net Promoter Score of 9/10 and a 100% renewal rate, NIIT MTS helps leading companies transform and reimagine their learning ecosystems while increasing the business value and impact of learning.

Visit us at www.niitmts.com or write to us at businessimpact@niit.com. Follow us on X @NIITMTS.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor