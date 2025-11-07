NIIT Limited launches "Building Agentic AI Systems" to Upskill Engineers for Autonomous AI Systems

BusinessWire India

New Delhi [India], November 7: NIIT Limited, India's leading Skills & Talent development company, announced the launch of its new program - Building Agentic AI Systems. This hands-on, industry-aligned program prepares engineers and professionals to design, build, secure, and operate autonomous, goal-driven AI agents.

The program is open to developers proficient in any modern programming stack such as Python, Java, JavaScript, or .NET(C#). It offers an immersive learning experience with real-world problems. This new initiative marks a major step in NIIT's mission to bridge the widening gap between industry demand and available AI engineering talent, empowering Indian engineering professionals to lead the next phase of AI led enterprise automation.

As artificial intelligence moves beyond text generation toward systems capable of reasoning, planning, and acting autonomously, global industry leaders are calling this the next transformative leap in software development. According to McKinsey, generative AI has the potential to unlock $2.6 trillion to $4.4 trillion in additional value on top of the value potential of traditional analytical AI, with agentic systems accounting for a significant portion of that potential.

Similarly, Deloitte predicts that in 2025, 25% of companies that use GenAI will launch agentic AI pilots or proofs of concept, growing to 50% in 2027. As per Capgemini, only 15% of all business processes are expected to operate at Level 3 (semi-autonomous) to Level 5 (fully autonomous). This share is expected to grow to 25% by 2028. Therefore, this shows the need for professionals who can design, deploy and maintain efficient Agentic AI systems a gap NIIT's new program aims to address.

Speaking on the launch, Pankaj Jathar, CEO, NIIT Limited, said, "Agentic AI represents a new frontier in enterprise transformation, where software doesn't just assist, it acts. As organizations adopt autonomous systems across domains, the need for professionals who can design and operate these systems safely and effectively is critical. Through this program, NIIT is creating a skilled talent pool ready to meet that challenge."

The Agentic AI Program offers a 25-week specialization built on NIIT's proven Learning Methodology, emphasizing a "learning by doing" approach that moves beyond theoretical training. Instead of passive video lectures, learners attend mentor-led live classes, work through real-world problems, spend over 60% of time working on hands-on assignments and projects. The program's curriculum includes: Python for AI-Embedded Applications, Building and Deploying Intelligent Conversational Agents, RAG (Retrieval-Augmented Generation) Systems, Autonomous Multi-Agent Workflows, and a Capstone Project where learners design and demo a functional Agentic AI system aligned to enterprise-grade service levels.

Participants will gain hands-on experience with leading AI frameworks including LangChain, LlamaIndex, LangGraph, CrewAI, Langfuse, Guardrails AI, Langflow, Azure AI Foundry, Azure AI Search giving them the technical foundation to build systems that can converse, reason, plan, and act autonomously. Learners graduate with a deployable portfolio of AI-driven projectsranging from compliance agent teams and event planners to autonomous financial analystsdemonstrating their ability to integrate LLMs with tools in real-world environments.

The launch aligns with India's ambition to become a global hub for artificial intelligence. By creating structured pathways to upskill engineers in AI integration, orchestration, and governance, NIIT aims to position Indian professionals at the forefront of this transformation.

As industries such as IT, finance, manufacturing, and customer service increasingly adopt Agentic AI to automate workflows, decision-making, and analysis, the need for talent that combines technical fluency with responsible design practices has never been greater. NIIT's Agentic AI Program addresses this demand with a rigorously structured curriculum that emphasizes safety, scalability, and performancekey pillars for sustainable enterprise adoption.

The Building Agentic AI Systems will be available on NIIT's digital learning platforms starting November 7, 2025. Graduates will exit with demonstrable skills, a robust portfolio, and the readiness to drive AI-led innovation across industries.

For more information, interested learners can visit the website: Building Agentic AI Systems - NIIT India

