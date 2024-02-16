Nikhil Bharat Shiksha Parisad & National Institute for Industrial Training Offering Global Associations to Colleges and Universities for Best internship

VMPL

New Delhi [India], February 16: Nikhil Bharat Shiksha Parisad - Empanelled Under NITI AAYOG Govt. of India, Ministry of Social Justice & Empowerment Govt. of India, Ministry of Women & Child Development Govt. of India, MSME Govt. of India has Signed an MoU with Wiki Certifications & Credentials Academy, New York, AI University, Montana, JavaScript University Arizona, Bing Bot School, Chicago, React University Florida for World Class Global Certifications for Students, Educators, Professionals. Currently, Wiki Certifications and Credentials Academy, New York offers "Certified Information Technology Associate" and "Certified Information Professional" Credentials.

National Institute for Industrial Training Run & Managed By: All India Eminent Faculty Council of Engineering, Management & Technology(Formally Known as Indian Engineering Teachers Association) Empanelled Organization under NITI AAYOG Govt. of India has signed MoU with Techno International Batangar & Department of Information Technology - JIS College of Engineering, Kalyani for Skill Enhancement Program Faculty Development Program, Gagri Memorial Institute of Technology & Techno International Batanagar has Opened World's First AI for Research Students Community & JavaScript Developer Students Club for Global Internship.

On Behalf National Institute for Industrial Training & Nikhil Bharat Shiksha Pariad Sayantan Chakraborty (Chairman), Dr. Tanupriya Choudhury (Hon. Secretary - India) Congratulates Dr Ratikantoo Sahoo (Techno International Batanagar), Dr. Debabrata Roy(Techno International Batanagar), Dr. Soumyobroto (Dept. of IT-JIS Kalyani), Prof. Bipasha Chakraborty (Gagri Memorial Institute of Technology), Prof.Subhankar Guha(Techno International Batanagar) for this world-class association.

National Institute for Industrial Training & Nikhil Bharat Shiksha Parisad Congratulates Prof. Manash Ghosh (RCCIIT), Prof. Subir Hazra(Meghnad Saha Institute of Technology), Prof. Soumen Ghosh(Haldia Institute of Technology) on Achieving "Certified Information Technology Associate" Credentials & Digital Badge from Wiki Certifications and Credentials Academy , New York

By: Sayantan Chakraborty (Chairman), Dr. Tanupriya Choudhury (Hon. Secretary - India)

Nikhil Bharat Shiksha Parisad would like to congratulate Dr. Mehtab Singh on Achieving an Honorary Doctorate from AI University, Montana, Prof. Soumen Ghosh on becoming an Associate Member of Nikhil Bharat Shiksha Parisad & Prof. Suparna Das Gupta on becoming Fellow Member of Nikhil Bharat Shiksha Parisad.

Nikhil Bharat Shiksha Parisad going to Conduct Bengal Science Congree1.0 and Bengal Education Conclave 2.0 in March 2024 for Details Please visit Nikhil Bharat Shiksha Parisad Official Site Only.

For Any MoU and Please visit:

National Institute for Industrial Training (www.industrialtraining.wiki) &

Nikhil Bharat Shiksha Parisad (www.nikhilbharatshikshaparisad.in)

