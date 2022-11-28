Nikhil Parekh Wins “Poetry Publication Prize” for his book “Seeking Solace” of Proverse Publishing, Hong Kong

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], November 28: On the 17th November 2022, Nikhil Parekh, an accomplished Poet from Ahmedabad, won the Poetry Publication Prize –2021 instituted by Proverse Publishing of Hong Kong.

Proverse Publishing, Founded in 1970 by Dr Verner & Dr Mrs Bickley, is a renowned publishing house, supported by the Hong Kong Cultural Council and the Chinese University of Hong Kong Press. Apart from the general publishing of novels, short stories, Poetry, non-fiction, travel as well anthologies, in English, Proverse promotes young high-caliber & upcoming writers from all over the world through competitions (since 2008), prizes, bi-annual receptions etc. In their competitions they award variety of prizes including professional publication, cash etc To their credit and record, they have encouraged several high-potential writers over the years.

In her announcement on the 17th Nov 22, virtually, from Hong Kong, of the Poetry Publication Prize –2021 to Nikhil Parekh for his book “Seeking Solace”, Dr (Mrs) Bickley highlighted:

Nikhil’s having written 47 differently titled books Being the Ten times National Record Holder in Limca Book of Records ( Indian equivalent of the Guiness Book of records ) Professor George Watt, Adelaide, Australia, in his review of the book says “Parekh is to Poetry what superheroes are to Marvel and DC comics “.Further, he compares Nikhil’s advocacy to all-time great writers Voltaire & Walt Whitman. Professor Jason Polley, Dept of English, Hong Kong Baptist University, in his review of the book says “ Parekh exhorts his listeners to espouse words, that is, to take solace in the sensual experience of listening “.

The book SEEKING SOLACE encompasses and glorifies one of the most quintessential of human needs, “Self Help”. The Poet takes the view that in the current world scenario—disastrously fraught with terrorism, war, prejudice, and unemployment of varied kinds—if you want to help another of your counterpart mortals, you must first help yourself. This is because positivity can diffuse efficaciously from a soul which is harmonious in itself with the spirit of victorious existence. Various of the poems embodied in this collection earnestly aim at applying the balm of uninhibited hope, optimistic enlightenment, righteous empowerment, and self-friendship upon humanity.

Nikhil’s poetic work has received numerous accolades ( can be seen on www.nikhilparekh.net) including over 200 quotes drawn from his poetries in a famous compilation “www.Wisesayings.com” ,USA, which puts him in league with some 5-6 all-time greats of Indian origin & who’s who on global stage !!!!

In February 2022, yet another of his pathbreaking book “Love versus Terrorism” was published by The Write Order which has also received some high reviews.

His 47 other books cover a wide range of topics related to Human Values and sensitivities and are titled “The Womb “,”You Die ,I Die”(Love Poems), “You Cut a Tree ,You Cut your own Mother “,”Hide and Seek” ,”Life=Death”, “The Power of Black” etc .

