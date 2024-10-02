Niki Mehra Madan’s Paris Fashion Week Looks are a Treat to the Eyes

New Delhi [India], October 2: This week, Niki Mehra, India's favourite fashion girl, is strutting the streets of Paris for fashion week, and we can't get enough of her looks. Let's break them down

She turned heads in a striking black and white outfit from Revolve for “The Loubi Show.” With a bag and heels from Louboutin, Niki effortlessly proved why she is the best-dressed Indian creator at Paris Fashion Week. Netizens can't stop gushing over the look!

For her second look, Mehra decided to suit up in style. For this power dressing moment, she wore a blazer dress and tie and matched it with an overcoat from a homegrown label “Qua”

For her third and final look, Niki decided to wear a red cutout number, again from a homegrown brand called Esse. Her audience didn't shy away from showering their love for these looks.

Niki's influence extends beyond fashion, having interviewed global icons like Rihanna and being recognised by esteemed platforms such as Business World, CNN, and Cosmopolitan. Niki’s ability to continuously reinvent herself and stay ahead of trends is what sets her apart.

Her style perfectly showcased her elegance and sophistication, and her involvement in and leadership of brand partnerships at these events proved her strong influence on the global fashion scene. With each appearance, she sets new standards and shows what it means to be a top fashion influencer.

