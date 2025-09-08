Nilachal Carbo Metalicks Limited IPO Opens On Sept 08, 2025

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 8: Nilachal Carbo Metalicks Limited (The Company, Nilachal) is engaged in the manufacturing of Low Ash Metallurgical (LAM) Coke for the ferro-alloy, foundry and steel industries, proposes to launch its Initial Public Offering on September 8, 2025, to raise ₹ 56.10 crore, with its shares to be listed on the BSE SME platform. The issue size is 66,00,000 equity shares with a face value of ₹ 10 each with a fixed price of ₹ 85 Per Share.

Equity Share Allocation

Individual Investors – 31,36,000 equity shares

Non-Institutional Investors – 31,32,800 equity shares

Market Maker – 3,31,200 equity shares

The net proceeds from the IPO will be utilized for Funding Capital expenditure for installing One Coke Oven Plant for expansion of capacity, modernization of existing plant and for general corporate purposes. The issue will close on September 11, 2025.

The issue will be managed by Sun Capital Advisory Services Private Limited as the Lead Manager, with Kfin Technologies Limited acting as the Registrar to the issue.

Mr. Bibhu Datta Panda, Managing Director of Nilachal Carbo Metalicks Limited said, “Nilachal Carbo Metalicks Limited has steadily built its presence as a manufacturer of Low Ash Metallurgical Coke, catering to the ferro-alloy, foundry, and steel industries. Over time, we have expanded our production base across multiple locations, built operational expertise, and earned a reputation for consistent quality and timely delivery.

With extensive industry experience, a diversified product portfolio, and strategic proximity to major ports and industrial hubs, our business stands on strong fundamentals. The proposed public issue marks a significant milestone in our journey and reflects our commitment to further strengthening our capabilities.”

Mr. Ajesh Dalal, Managing Partner and Head – Merchant Banking of Sun Capital Advisory Services Private Limited said,

“The Company has built a consistent presence in the Low Ash Metallurgical Coke segment, supported by multiple facilities, in-house quality systems, and logistics strength. The Company has demonstrated operational discipline and long-standing relationships with ferro-alloy producers, which form the core demand base for its products.

The metallurgical coke industry is closely linked with the growth of the steel and ferro-alloy sectors in India, both of which are expected to benefit from rising infrastructure development, urbanization, and industrial expansion. With its established operations and proximity to key industrial hubs, Nilachal is well aligned with these sectoral trends.

The proposed public issue marks an important step in the Company's journey, strengthening its ability to serve industry requirements in a sector integral to the steel value chain.”

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification@gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor