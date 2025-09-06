Nilachal Carbo Metalicks Limited Launches IPO, Aiming to Enhance Capacity to 1,36,400 MTPA

VMPL

Bhubaneshwar (Odisha) [India], September 6: Nilachal Carbo Metalicks Limited ("Nilachal"), a leading manufacturer of Low Ash Metallurgical (LAM) Coke and key supplier to India's top ferro chrome producers, has announced the launch of its Initial Public Offering (IPO), which will open on Monday, September 8, 2025, and close on Thursday, September 11, 2025.

Growth Strategy & Expansion

The Company proposes to utilize the proceeds primarily for capacity expansion at its Baramana, Jajpur plant, where it will install an additional battery with 36 ovens, adding 34,400 MTPA of capacity. Post-expansion, Nilachal's owned capacity will rise to 94,400 MTPA, and the total capacity (owned + leased) will increase to 1,36,400 MTPA, strengthening its position as a key player in India's metallurgical coke industry.

Established in 2003, today, Nilachal is recognized for producing high-quality, low-ash metallurgical coke with low Phosphorus and Ash content, making it a trusted partner for leading Ferro Chrome manufacturers.

IPO Details

-Offer Size: Up to 66,00,000 Equity Shares of face value ₹10 each

-Offer Price: ₹85 per Equity Share

-Total Issue Size: ₹5,610.00 lakhs

*Fresh Issue: Up to 26,00,000 Equity Shares

*Offer for Sale (OFS): Up to 40,00,000 Equity Shares

-Market Maker Reservation Portion: 3,31,200 Equity Shares

-Net Offer: 62,68,800 Equity Shares aggregating to ₹5,328.48 lakhs

-Listing Platform: BSE Limited (BSE SME)

IPO Timeline

-Offer Opens: Monday, September 8, 2025

-Offer Closes: Thursday, September 11, 2025

-Expected Allotment Date: On or about Thursday, September 12, 2025

-Credit to Demat Accounts: On or about Monday, September 15, 2025

-Listing Date: On or about Tuesday, September 16, 2025

-Listing Platform: BSE SME

Utilization of Net Proceeds

The Company proposes to utilize the Net Proceeds from the Fresh Issue towards:

-Funding Capital expenditure for installing One Coke Oven Plant for expansion of capacity - ₹ 1,346.00 lakhs

-Funding modernization of existing plant - ₹ 303.31 lakhs

-General corporate purposes - ₹ 267.46 lakhs

Financial Highlights (Restated, FY25)

-Revenue: ₹ 20,151.20 lakhs

-EBITDA: ₹ 2,712.96 lakhs

-PAT: 1,401.57 lakhs

Leadership Comments

Mr. Bibhu Datta Panda, Chairman & Managing Director of Nilachal Carbo Metalicks Limited, said: "This IPO marks a pivotal milestone in our growth journey. With India's increasing focus on ferro alloys and domestic Steel production, Nilachal is committed to expanding its production capacity and undertaking aggressive modernisation measures strengthening its market position. The IPO proceeds will enable us to accelerate our expansion plans, reinforce our financial position, and unlock new opportunities in the metallurgical coke industry going forward."

Mr. Ajesh Dalal, Managing Partner and Head Merchant Banking, Lead Manager from Sun Capital Advisory Services Private Limited, said: "We are pleased to partner with Nilachal Carbo Metalicks Limited for its IPO. The Company's robust manufacturing base, strong customer relationships, and planned capacity expansion position it well to capture the rising demand in the Indian metallurgical coke market. The IPO offers investors a chance to participate in India's growing ferro alloys, steel and metallurgical ecosystem."

About Nilachal Carbo Metalicks Limited

Nilachal Carbo Metalicks Limited is a Bhubaneswar-based company engaged in the manufacturing of Low Ash Metallurgical (LAM) Coke. With plants in Odisha and Andhra Pradesh, Nilachal serves leading ferro chrome manufacturers in India. Backed by an experienced management team and expansion-driven strategy, the Company is positioned to benefit from India's robust industrial growth.

Disclaimer:

Certain statements in this document that are not historical facts are forward looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties like government actions, local, political or economic developments, technological risks, and many other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the relevant forward-looking statements. The Company will not be in any way responsible for any action taken based on such statements and undertakes no obligation to publicly update these forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances. Please read the Prospectus including Risk Factors for more details.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor