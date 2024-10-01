Nilkamal, India's Leading Furniture Brand, Launches 60 Nilkamal Homes Stores Nationwide

NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 1: Nilkamal, the national leader in furniture, has introduced Nilkamal Homes, a new retail brand focused on elevated home furniture and decor. With 60 stores launching across 35 cities, including a mix of company-owned and franchisee stores, Nilkamal Homes offers a diverse range of premium products designed to enhance and elevate the aesthetics of Indian homes. The collection includes stylish sofas, elegant beds, dining sets, utility furniture, and essential household items such as decor, bedding, crockery, cookware, and mattresses. Built on the promise of delivering "The Joy of Well-Made Things", the brand reflects Nilkamal's enduring commitment to quality, durability, and craftsmanship.

Parekh, President of Nilkamal Homes, stated, "At Nilkamal Homes, we recognize that home is more than just a space; it reflects our unique styles and enriches our lives. We are committed to providing Indian consumers with furniture and decor that are not only stylish but also durable and functional."

Nilkamal Homes products will be available nationwide through an omnichannel retail experience, with 60 strategically located outlets where customers can experience the quality and design of our offerings firsthand. The entire collection will also be accessible online at www.nilkamalhomes.com, providing a convenient shopping experience for those who prefer to browse from the comfort of their homes.

Parekh further added, "This expansion will enhance our reach in the coming years. Our mission is to enable every family to achieve their dream of a stylish home."

The company will manufacture furniture across 12 factories nationwide, specializing in wooden and upholstered products, as well as mattresses. This manufacturing capability ensures that Nilkamal Homes can provide a diverse range of solutions tailored to the needs of Indian families.

Nilkamal reported a revenue of Rs 3,200 crore last year and is committed to investing in and growing the furniture segment. With plans to introduce new products and expand into additional categories, the brand aims to further enhance its presence by opening 50 more franchisee stores across the country over the next two years.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor