Niloufer Hospital Becomes the First Hospital to Roll Out Amruth Swasth Bharath in India

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], May 21: Niloufer Hospital has etched its name in history with the launch of "Amruth Swasth Bharath," the first AI-based diagnostic tool in India designed for non-invasive blood testing that delivers results in under a minute. This landmark event was held at Niloufer Hospital, located at Red Hills, Lakdikapul, and was graced by esteemed guests including Prof. Dr. Ravi Kumar, Superintendent of Niloufer Hospital, Prof. Dr.Santhosh Kumar Kraleti, Sushena Health Foundation, Member of National Medical Commission, Ms. Karuna Gopal, President, Foundation for Futuristic Cities, BJP National In-charge, Women Policies & Research and Mr. Harish Bisam, Founder of Quick Vitals, along with various other healthcare luminaries.

Amruth Swasth Bharath, powered by Quick Vitals, signifies a monumental step forward in healthcare technology, particularly within government hospitals. This innovative tool incorporates advanced AI and deep learning technologies through Photoplethysmography (PPG) to provide rapid health assessments tailored to the specific needs of the Indian population.

During the launch, Prof. Dr. Ravi Kumar shared his enthusiasm, stating, "Amruth Swasth Bharath will revolutionize health diagnostics in India. It is particularly beneficial for children and pregnant women, facilitating regular and accessible health assessments. We take pride in being the first hospital in India to implement this transformative initiative."

The launch ceremony showcased live demonstrations of the Amruth Swasth Bharath tool, allowing medical professionals present to experience its efficiency and accuracy firsthand. Mr. Harish Bisam remarked, "With Amruth Swasth Bharath, health monitoring has become as simple as taking a selfie. Our mobile face scanning technology offers rapid access to crucial health information, effectively addressing existing barriers to healthcare access."

The Amruth Swasth Bharath tool employs Remote Photoplethysmography (PPG), an advanced method that evaluates changes in light absorption resulting from variations in blood volume. It allows users to conveniently retrieve critical health parameters using only their smartphones or tablets, including but not limited to:

* Blood Pressure

* Oxygen Saturation (SpO2)

* Heart Rate

* Respiration Rate

* Heart Rate Variability (HRV)

* Stress Levels

* Hemoglobin A1c

* Pulse Respiratory Quotient (PRQ)

* Sympathetic and Parasympathetic Activity

Tests are designed to be completed in just 20 to 60 seconds, marking a significant improvement in the efficiency and accessibility of healthcare services.

Amruth Swasth Bharath supports contactless spot checks through camera-based devices, such as smartphones and tablets, ensuring quick health assessments. Additionally, it facilitates continuous monitoring with contact-based PPG sensors for prolonged health evaluation.

Quick Vitals places a strong emphasis on the security of user data and privacy. The implementation of stringent measures safeguards patient information while allowing for multi-user registration. Data is shared securely with authorized healthcare providers to enhance treatment protocols, ensuring confidentiality and compliance with regulatory standards.

Harish Bisam further revealed future expansion plans, announcing that the testing method would soon be rolled out in Maharashtra following its successful introduction at Niloufer Hospital. "Our goal is to make these vital health assessments universally accessible and to improve the overall healthcare delivery system in India," he stated.

The launch of Amruth Swasth Bharath marks a significant advancement in diagnostics and empowers individuals to take control of their health in a more efficient manner. For more details about Amruth Swasth Bharath and Quick Vitals, please visit www.quickvitals.ai

