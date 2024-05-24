Nimbus Agro Farms Inaugurates Nandi Farms Phase-II, Elevating Country Living in Bangalore

SMPL

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], May 24: Nimbus Agro Farms, a pioneer in sustainable farmland development, proudly announces the inauguration of Nandi Farms Phase-II. Following the success of Nandi Farms Phase-I, this new phase introduces 39 fully-managed farms spread across 10.73 acres adjacent to National Highway, offering an idyllic escape from city life.

Nandi Farms Phase-II, located just 70 minutes from Bangalore International Airport and near the World Heritage Lepakshi Temple, combines organic farming with modern amenities, creating a unique blend of comfort and natural beauty.

Key Features:

* Convenient Location: Just 90 minutes from Bangalore International Airport, near the World Heritage Lepakshi Temple.

* Organic Farmlands:Promotes self-sustainable living with opportunities to cultivate organic produce.

* Amenities: Includes internal paved roads, CCTV security, water and electricity infrastructure, street lights, stargazing activities, yoga decks, and a farm library.

* Luxury Meets Nature: Features four premium cottages, a tent house, a flower zone, and a kids' play area.

* Investment Potential: Located within the upcoming 3600 Acres Tekulodu Corporate Zone, offering lucrative investment opportunities.

* Ancient Treasures: Close to Lepakshi Temple and Jatayu Theme Park, enriching the cultural experience.

Event Details:

Nimbus Agro Farms cordially invites you to the grand opening ceremony of Nandi Farms Phase-II on May 26, 2024. The event begins with a Puja & Havan at 8:00 AM, followed by High Tea at 4:30 PM, at 26 Naganapalli, Lepakshi Mandal, Nandi Farm, Lepakshi, Sri Sathya Sai, Andhra Pradesh, 515331.

Sandeep Kumar Prasad, the visionary Founder of Nimbus Agro Farms, stated, "Nandi Farms Phase-II embodies our commitment to sustainable living and organic farming. We are excited to offer a serene haven that balances modern comforts with nature's beauty, providing a unique opportunity for our clients to reconnect with nature. At Nimbus, we strive to create environments where people can thrive in harmony with the natural world, ensuring a healthier and more sustainable future for generations to come."

About Nimbus Agro Farms:

Nimbus Agro Farms, a division of the esteemed Nimbus Group, is dedicated to sustainable farming practices and fostering a harmonious connection between humans and nature. Nandi Farms Phase-II exemplifies this vision, offering a slice of timeless heritage and a refreshing escape for those seeking tranquility.

Established as a Delhi-based realty company, Nimbus Agro Farms specializes in farmland investments. Their maiden project, Nandi Farms Phase-I, sold out quickly, reflecting the growing interest in sustainable living and organic farming. Nandi Farms Phase-II continues this legacy, providing a serene paradise adjacent to National Highway 544E near Bangalore. With a commitment to strengthening the agro-industry, Nimbus Agro Farms blends business acumen with nature's bounty.

Potential stakeholders are encouraged to learn more about this unique investment opportunity by visiting our website ( https://www.nimbusagrofarms.in/ ) or contacting our sales team for further details : 8448589199

