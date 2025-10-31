Niner Pharma Expands R&D with 125 New Peptide Molecules to Drive Wellness and Cosmetic Innovation

VMPL

Dubai [UAE], October 31: Niner Pharma, one of the fastest-growing pharmaceutical companies in the GCC region, is deepening its innovation focus in the wellness and cosmetic science sectors. The company has announced a significant expansion of its research and development portfolio, with work currently underway on the creation of 125 new peptide molecules aimed at wellness and cosmetic applications.

Under the leadership of Mr. Jamie Balaji Rao , Founder of Niner Pharma, the move underscores Niner Pharma's strategic intent to diversify beyond traditional pharmaceuticals, securing a formidable foothold in the fast-evolving peptide and wellness market. Peptides, short chains of amino acids known for their potential in skin rejuvenation, muscle recovery, and overall wellness, have emerged as a key focus area of global biotech and cosmetic research, with Niner Pharma positioning itself at the forefront of this transformation within the GCC region.

With a solid R&D infrastructure and an ever-growing researcher team, the recent moves by Niner Pharma align with its long-term vision of integrating advanced biotechnological innovations within consumer and clinical wellness solutions. The company's focus on peptide-based formulations is part of its commitment to science-driven, evidence-based product development.

Part of the regional expansion strategy, Niner Pharma is preparing to establish a joint venture manufacturing facility in Cambodia in collaboration with the country's state-owned enterprises. Expected to be operational in 2026, the facility is to further improve production capacity and enable greater access to high-quality peptide and wellness products across international markets.

Industry observers point out that such partnerships between private sector innovators and state entities in emerging markets highlight the beginning of more sustainable and locally integrated pharmaceutical ecosystems.

With increased global interest in peptide-based health and cosmetic products, the continuous research and expansion of Niner Pharma may position it as one of the leading contributors to shaping the next generation of wellness solutions within the region.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor