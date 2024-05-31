NINtec Systems Standalone Q4 FY24 Profits Surge by 159 per cent, Margins Expand by 800 Bps

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 31: NINtec Systems Limited (NSE - NINSYS | BSE - 539843), a global technology company specializing in software development and solutions, and a next-gen tech company, announced its Audited Financial Results for FY24.

Note: The company's consolidated business has commenced in FY24 therefore no comparative analysis.

Commenting on the performance, Niraj Gemawat, Managing Director of NINtec Systems Limited said, "We are happy to announce our Q4 & FY24 Results. Our focus remains on driving innovation and providing exceptional value to our clients worldwide.

The past year has been transformative for NINtec. We have strategically enhanced our technological capabilities and expanded our talent pool, enabling us to bring pioneering solutions to market that meet the evolving needs of our clients. Additionally, we established a subsidiary in the Netherlands to strengthen our presence in Europe. Our robust financial performance reflects not only our dedication to operational excellence but also the strong trust our clients place in us.

Looking ahead, we are excited about the growth opportunities on the horizon. We plan to continue enhancing our service offerings and expanding into new markets. Our strategic initiatives, coupled with our relentless pursuit of excellence, position us well for sustained growth and profitability in the coming years.

I want to express my heartfelt gratitude to our employees for their unwavering passion and dedication, which are the true driving forces behind our success. Together, we will continue to push the boundaries of technology and reach new milestones."

