BNI Ahmedabad launches 9th Sicilian Games at Veer Savarkar Sports Complex

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], December 16: The Sicilian Games, hosted by BNI Ahmedabad, which was founded by Mr. Yash Vasant and has grown into one of the city's most influential business platforms, opened its ninth edition at the Veer Savarkar Sports Complex on Sunday. Through multiple communities including BNI and Corporate Connections, Mr. Vasant has helped build one of the largest economic engines outside of government systems, significantly shaping Ahmedabad's business ecosystem.

The opening of the Games brought together more than 2,500 entrepreneurs and professionals from across the city, marking the start of a month-long sporting programme focused on health, discipline, and engagement. BNI Ahmedabad today represents over 10,000 business members who collectively form Ahmedabad's most influential and connected business community.

The opening ceremony began with a disciplined and energetic march past, setting a strong tone for the Games. The display reflected the unity and shared identity of the BNI community, underscoring the values of commitment and collective purpose that have defined the Sicilian Games since their inception.

The morning also featured a guided stretching and warm-up session led by Dr. Komal Khandhar, followed by a Zumba session with Yashvi Shah. The atmosphere at the venue was charged with enthusiasm as business leaders stepped away from their professional roles to participate in an initiative centred on physical well-being and teamwork.

Sporting action began with a closely contested Tug of War, highlighting cooperation, determination, and resolve among participating teams. The Sicilian Games are designed not merely as a competitive sporting event, but as a platform that encourages members to balance professional commitments with physical fitness and mental well-being. The emphasis remains on participation rather than only winning.

Speaking on the occasion, Yash Vasant, Chairman and Executive Director of BNI Ahmedabad, highlighted the role of the organisation in both business and community building.

“BNI Ahmedabad is the best community for business people in Ahmedabad to join to grow their business,” he said.

He also spoke about the importance of sports culture, adding, “The Government of Gujarat has created world-class sporting infrastructure, and the Veer Savarkar Sports Complex is among the finest facilities not just in the state but in Asia. However, infrastructure alone is not enough. For India to shine on the global sporting stage, it is equally important to build a strong sporting culture.”

More than 2,500 members will compete across 18 sports over a 30-day period in December and January.

“These are business owners and professionals who are taking time out to play for their health and their teams. This is Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a fit India taking shape. This is why we say, BNI khelega, Gujarat khelega,” Mr. Vasant added.

The Sicilian Games 2025 are hosted by BNI Ahmedabad and presented by Broghar Realty.

If you object to the content of this press release, please notify us at pr.error.rectification@gmail.com. We will respond and rectify the situation within 24 hours.