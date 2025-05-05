Nippon Paint Celebrates the World Painter Appreciation Day with a First-of-its-kind Initiative

NewsVoir

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], May 5: On the occasion of World Painter Appreciation Day, Nippon Paint has taken a pioneering step to honor the often-unsung heroes behind every beautifully painted home - the painters. In recognition of their invaluable contribution to homes and communities across the country, NEO by Nippon Paint has launched a unique initiative celebrating their skill, dedication, and craftsmanship.

Neo by Nippon Paint is a strategic offering by Nippon Paint India, designed to provide a seamless, end-to-end painting and home beautification experience for the modern Indian homeowner.

As a part of this effort, Nippon Paint has formally introduced a new identity for painters as Home Stylists. This move reflects the brand's continued commitment to elevate painters from being seen merely as service providers to being recognized as creative professionals who shape the look and feel of our living spaces.

This redefinition is being brought to life through multiple initiatives. The launch of the Home Stylist soft skills - empowering them to offer holistic solutions to homeowners. Complementing this, the new Onboarding Kit + Uniforms 2.0, complete with a branded essentials bag, updated uniforms, and ID cards, reinforces their new identity and instils a sense of pride and professionalism. We have already trained and certified over 100 painters, helping them become trusted colour advisors and experts in their craft.

To further this cultural shift, Nippon Paint has also unveiled a Painter Anthem which is first in industry - a professionally produced rap song in collaboration with a renowned artist - celebrating the spirit, talent, and contribution of the painter community.

"Painters are the artists behind every vibrant wall and inspiring space. On World Painter Appreciation Day, we honor them not just with words, but with a lasting identity - as Home Stylists, professionals who play a pivotal role in shaping our homes. The launch of the industry's first Painter Anthem further reinforces our commitment to celebrating their spirit and giving them the recognition, they truly deserve," said Mr. Mahesh Anand, President, Nippon Paint India Decorative Business.

With this initiative, Nippon Paint continues its journey of empowering painters through training, recognition, and renewed purpose - paving the way for a more respected, refined, and professional painting community in India.

With over 144 years of expertise, Nippon Paint is a global leader in high-performance coatings. The company is committed to sustainability, offering eco-friendly, ultra-low VOC paints that ensure superior protection while prioritizing environmental responsibility.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor