NIPS Hospitality Management Institute was honoured with the 'Ananda Shiksha Samman Award' by ABP Ananda for outstanding placements worldwide

GLOBAL PR CONNECT (GPRC)

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], September 6: We are delighted to share that NIPS Hotel Management Institute, known for its exceptional hospitality education, has been awarded the esteemed Ananda Shiksha Samman Award. This award acknowledges NIPS' commitment to fostering the growth of young individuals into exceptional leaders in various service industries, particularly in hospitality, aviation, and cruise line sectors, ultimately securing global placements for them. The Ananda Shiksha Samman Award, presented by ABP Ananda, is a distinguished accolade that celebrates institutions achieving remarkable feats in their respective domains and has made a substantial impact both nationally and internationally. Undoubtedly, this award stands as a truly deserving honour for the institute, as NIPS has been consistently dedicated to moulding the future of its students and facilitating their integration into the global workforce.

With a three-decade legacy, NIPS Hotel Management Institute has been providing exceptional education in the hospitality industry. Its curriculum is comprehensive and tailored to the industry, ensuring that students acquire the relevant skills and knowledge to excel in the global landscape of hospitality, aviation, and cruise line sectors. NIPS has a strong track record of excellence, with students securing highly sought-after positions in top companies worldwide. This has allowed students to gain exposure to diverse cultures and opportunities around the world.

Dr Vivek Pathak, Founder and Director of NIPS Hotel Management, expressed heartfelt appreciation towards ABP Ananda for presenting them with the prestigious Ananda Shiksha Samman Award. He conveyed that receiving this award has been a humbling and honourable experience for the entire team. Dr Pathak acknowledged the hard work and dedication of the staff, students, parents, faculty, and industry partners who have consistently supported their vision of creating competent professionals for the industry. He attributed this milestone to their relentless and sincere efforts and passion.

Through this recognition, NIPS reiterates its dedication to nurturing talented young minds, cultivating their capabilities and equipping them to spearhead the dynamics of the hospitality sector. The organisation remains steadfast in its mission to empower aspiring professionals with knowledge and foresight, enabling them to leave a positive mark on the world stage.

Since 1993, NIPS Hotel Management has been at the forefront of hospitality education in Eastern India. NIPS offers a diverse array of degree and diploma programs, including BSc. in Hospitality and Hotel Administration, BSc. in Culinary Science, MSc. in Hospitality Management, as well as a Diploma in Hotel Management and Catering Technology. Originally located in Kolkata, NIPS now has branches in other cities like Ranchi, Bhubaneswar, and Shillong. NIPS graduates have consistently secured positions in renowned multinational luxury hotels, airlines, cruise lines, travel and tourism offices, and various corporate sectors, showcasing NIPS' commitment to providing its students with unparalleled career prospects within the hospitality industry.

(Disclaimer: The above press release has been provided by GLOBAL PR CONNECT (GPRC).will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor