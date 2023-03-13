NIPS Hotel Management Institute: Bags No 1 Rank for Hotel Management Training

NIPS Hotel Management, Kolkata, has been ranked No.1 for Hotel Management Training by Times Best Institute for Studies West Bengal 2022-23! NIPS has also been named the top college in Eastern India by the Pioneer newspaper for four years in a row. NIPS was also awarded the "Best International Placement Award" in Bangkok, Thailand for the 2019-2020 academic year. These incredible accomplishments are a testament to the hard work and dedication of everyone at NIPS and their sheer commitment to providing exceptional education and career prospects to their students.

Since 1993, NIPS has been offering a diverse range of programs across its four campuses, including three-year Degree programs, Diploma programs, 6 - 9 months Certificate programs, and Master's courses. Additionally, the institute provides students with the opportunity to earn international certificates and diplomas from reputed foreign institutes.

The institute is noted for assigning students to excellent internships and placements programmes, especially in nations like the USA, France, Germany and many more countries globally. Graduates from this Institute are given excellent positions in various industries, both in India and abroad, working for renowned multinational corporations such as Royal Caribbean Cruises, Carnival, American Cruise, Sodexo, and more. NIPS students are either permanently settled overseas or are employed there in nations like the US, England, France, Canada, Germany, Thailand, Singapore, New Zealand, Australia, etc.

Under the admirable guidance of Vivek Pathak, the Founder and Managing Director of NIPS, the modest endeavour has grown into a legacy. Emphasizing the importance of fostering students' wide-ranging competences at NIPS Hotel Management, he stated, "The institution prioritizes shaping the students' personalities, sharing international exposure, and imparting valuable skills through case studies and academic progress evaluations. Our goal is to build confidence, equip students with decision-making, and get them ready for the hospitality industry."

Pathak has been honoured as Time Business Leader of the East, Times of India, for his significant contribution to the expansion and success of the hospitality sector.

NIPS Hotel Management Institute has earned a reputation for producing top-notch executives, chefs, managers, entrepreneurs, mixologists, wine specialists, cruise managers, food and product experts, and more. Some of the students of the institute who achieved the opportunity to work at the best places and departments are Prateek Basu, currently working at the Sandals Resort as an Executive Chef in Dover, Christ Church, Barbados. Another student, Biswadip Pal is in the post of Vice President at HDFC Bank Ltd in Bangalore, India. One of the others, Anand Singh working as an Executive Chef at Crowne Plaza Nairobi Airport, Nairobi, Kenya. Rakhi Mukherjee working at Marriott Vacation Club in Bantry, Ireland. Nishut Prinja pursuing a career with Emirates in Dubai. UAE, Varun Gupta, Franchise Owner as well as Operator at Bottle O Kiara in Perth, Western Australia. Shaon Sen is an Executive Sous Chef at The Star Sydney in Sydney, Australia. Medhatithi was designated General Manager at Namah Resort - Jim Corbett, A Radisson Individual located at Uttarakhand, India.

NIPS started in the year 1993, is a well-known hotel management institute that offers courses in the field of hospitality education. The institute was opened in Kolkata but now has spread its presence in many other cities that include Ranchi, Bhubaneswar, and Shillong. Many of the graduates from the institute have received attractive salary packages and employment offers, solidifying NIPS' commitment to providing its students with the best career opportunities in the hospitality industry. The All India Council for Technical Education accreditation by the Indian Government has distinguished NIPS Hotel Management Institute from its contemporaries.

