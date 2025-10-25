Niranjan Hiranandani lauds PM Modi's vision, leadership at launch of 'Modi's Mission'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 25 : Niranjan Hiranandani, co-founder and Managing Director of the Hiranandani Group, praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership and vision during the launch of author Berjis Desai's new book, 'Modi's Mission', in Mumbai.

Speaking toon Friday, Hiranandani said PM Modi stands out as "one of the most powerful leaders in the world", highlighting his clarity of purpose and quick decision-making.

He recalled his interactions with the Prime Minister during Modi's tenure as Gujarat Chief Minister, saying, "He possesses two key qualities: a grand vision for the country and genuine care for India's people. Very few individuals reach this level of success. I had the opportunity to meet him when he was the Chief Minister of Gujarat. He is a quick decision-maker, and every time I met him, I saw clarity in both his vision and mission."

Hiranandani added that under PM Modi's leadership, India has seen remarkable progress across sectors such as defence, infrastructure, and affordable housing.

The book, titled 'Modi's Mission', tracing the personal journey of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, will be launched on October 24.

Author Berjis Desai, a Mumbai-based lawyer and writer, said that the book does not deal with PM Modi's politics or elections, but rather with him being an "instrument of change".

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Governor Acharya Devvrat will be present at the book's release.

Berjis Desai said, "My book, 'Modi's Mission', is not another biography of the Prime Minister. Nor is it about politics or elections or any of his present-day political opponents. This work is more about PM Narendra Modi as an idea, a movement, an instrument of change. It is about the transformation he has brought about in the collective consciousness of Indians."

He added that the book aims to "dispel" the narrative of the Western media and a section of the Indian elite against PM Modi.

"We have not yet fully understood the sheer enormity of his lifework, touching every aspect of national life, over the last 24 years of his holding elective public office. More importantly, he has been an instrument of change who has transformed the collective consciousness of the nation. The constant undermining of his extraordinary achievements by the Western media, and the angst of a section of the Indian intellectual elite against him, needed to be dispelled," the author said.

The book, published by Rupa Publications, follows the journey of PM Modi, from his formative years in Gujarat's Vadnagar to the Prime Minister's office in New Delhi.

The book is not merely a biography but could be described as a "story of an idea", where author Berjis Desai discusses PM Modi's emergence as an instrument of national awakening despite insurmountable odds and innumerable challengers.

In the book, Desai focuses on the experiences of PM Modi during his childhood and youth that have shaped the Prime Minister's socioeconomic philosophy and his outlook on governance.

The author has attempted to depict the ways PM Modi has been able to raise India's collective consciousness while ensuring "transparent governance".

Desai outlines in his book the methodical approach taken by PM Modi for undertaking momentous decisions, such as the abrogation of Article 370, among others.

The book provides insight into the efforts undertaken by PM Modi over the years to strengthen India's position globally as a proud civilisation. Desai also discusses PM Modi's efforts to transform India into an efficient welfare state.

Berjis Desai is a former journalist with a leading Gujarati daily. He retired as the Managing Partner of one of India's leading law firms. Berjis is the author of multiple books, including the critically acclaimed books on Parsi culture - 'Oh! Those Parsis' and 'The Bawaji'.

In advance praise of the book, industrialist Anand Mahindra said, "Prime Minister Modi is one of the most closely watched leaders of the 21st century. This book explores how, anchored by an unmistakable love for our country, he has sought to lift its place in the world with relentless energy."

