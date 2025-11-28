NIRDC Launches InDApp: A Unified Digital Platform to Accelerate Growth, Approvals, and Opportunities for Indian MSMEs

VMPL

New Delhi [India], November 28: The National Industries Research and Development Council (NIRDC), an autonomous, not-for-profit institution, and functions as per the guidelines of the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME), Government of India, announced the launch of InDApp, India's indigenously developed digital platform designed to enhance the ease of doing business for MSMEs. The application was officially unveiled by B. L. Verma, Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment and Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution.

Developed as part of NIRDC's multi-sector facilitation strategy, InDApp serves as an integrated single-window platform that strengthens the speed, transparency, and efficiency of MSME engagement. By simplifying access to government approvals, real-time market information, and nationwide business opportunities, the platform aims to empower entrepreneurs and enable smoother, more informed decision-making. The launch event was attended by senior NIRDC dignitaries including Sh. Shambhu Singh, IAS (Retd), National Chairman; Dr. Lalit Varma, IAS (Retd), National Vice-Chairman; Sh. Subish P. Vasudev, National Administrator; Dr. K.V. Pradeep Kumar, National Director, Administration & Establishment; Sh. Manoj, Director, Southern Region, along with other officials.

InDApp integrates physical outreach with digital enablement, creating a seamless engagement model for entrepreneurs across the country. The platform ensures that micro, small, and medium enterprises, irrespective of scale, sector, or geographical location, can quickly access critical information related to industrial opportunities, market trends, export promotion schemes, financial subsidies, and technology upgrades. Designed to function as a holistic business support system, the app helps entrepreneurs navigate each stage of their journey, from inception to implementation, while expanding their ability to connect with peers, collaborators, and potential partners nationwide. By improving access to both national and global opportunities, InDApp reinforces inclusivity and strengthens the competitiveness of India's MSME ecosystem.

Speaking at the launch, B. L. Verma, Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment and Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution. emphasized the significance of the platform, stating, "The MSME sector plays a crucial role in India's economy through its contribution to GDP, exports, and large-scale employment generation. InDApp is a forward-looking initiative that supports the sector's growth by enabling easier access to business opportunities, enhancing transparency, and simplifying processes and approvals. This platform will strengthen the ecosystem by supporting entrepreneurs in driving innovation, accelerating growth, and improving competitiveness."

To enable smoother coordination between sectors, InDApp has been developed in collaboration with seven other Union Ministries, including the Ministry of Food Processing; Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying; Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare; Ministry of Commerce and Industry; Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change; Ministry of Corporate Affairs; and the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy.

This multi-ministerial integration ensures that entrepreneurs can access sector-specific information, processes, and support frameworks through a single digital channel, reducing operational complexity and enhancing the overall ease of doing business.

Highlighting the importance of the initiative, Sh. Shambhu Singh, IAS (Retd), National Chairman, NIRDC, added, "InDApp is a one-of-its-kind platform that brings together inter-ministerial coordination and multi-sectoral facilitation for entrepreneurs across India. It marks a significant milestone in advancing NIRDC's mission to foster grassroots industrial development and economic empowerment. By blending innovation with intelligence, InDApp positions itself at the forefront of India's journey toward inclusive, secure, and sustainable growth."

