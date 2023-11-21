Niren Raj Legal Assistance You Can Count On

November 21: Niren was admitted as a solicitor in New South Wales in 1989 and has since provided legal and business solutions across many commercial fields, with a strong focus on the property industry.

With his focus and expertise in the property industry, Niren soon made a name for himself as an effective property lawyer achieving expedient results for clients. Niren, when working for a large Brisbane law firm acted for:

Property Managers and Institutional and Local landlords;

Insurance Companies;

Major and niche liquidators and receivers;

Transport Companies;

Private Companies and their officers and private business;

Institutional and Local Building Companies; and

Building and Construction

Whilst specializing in the property field, Niren's skill set extended across the full range of commercial needs of his client, including commercial contracts, debt recovery and insolvency.

Following his time at this large firm, Niren commenced partnership at a niche legal practice.

At the partnership his portfolio of clients expanded to include landlords based in Hong Kong and Taiwan who held strip shopping centers as part of their Australian portfolio.

With his national and international property and commercial, debt recovery and insolvency experience Niren commenced practice in his own name in 1995.

Given Niren's extensive experience he understands the complexities and issued that arise for his clients on any side of a transaction, such as:

Suppliers.

Retail, Industrial and Commercial Landlords.

Property Developers; and

Commercial Leasing Agents

Building and Construction disputes

Insurance claims, motor and home

Niren's approach is hands on and practical. Niren is a problem solver and has the ability to distil disputes down to their core issues and reach mutually suitable outcomes. Niren focuses on mediations and has extensive experience in the alternative dispute resolution field. His focus on outcomes results saves clients time and money.

Niren acts as general counsel to his clients and involves himself in providing strategies to improve the processes utilized within his client business. He takes his clients' business seriously!

Niren is accessible and appreciates every opportunity provided by his client base. Niren is a trust strategic and legal advisor.

