NIRF Rankings: KIIT-DU 15th Best University in India

PRNewswire

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], August 19: The Education Ministry has released the 9th edition of the All India Ranking of higher educational institutes under the National Institute of Ranking Framework (NIRF). KIIT-DU (https://kiit.ac.in/) has been ranked 15th among the top 100 universities in the country, marking an improvement of one place from the previous year. This recognition underscores the university's continuous efforts to enhance its academic and research standards.

KIIT's law programme has also received accolades, ranking 11th among the top 40 law institutes in the country, an improvement of one place from last year.

The Kalinga Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS)(https://kims.kiit.ac.in/), under the umbrella of KIIT, has been ranked 25th among the top 50 medical colleges, also moving up by one place. Additionally, in the dental category, KIMS has secured the 22nd position, demonstrating its excellence in medical and dental education.

KIIT has also achieved impressive rank in the research category, highlighting the university's dedication to fostering a robust research culture and contributing to the advancement of knowledge in various fields.

These achievements in the NIRF 2024 rankings are a testament to KIIT's unwavering commitment to academic excellence, research innovation, and holistic education, said the Founder of KIIT and KISS Dr. Achyuta Samanta (https://achyutasamanta.com/). The university continues to strive for higher standards and aims to make significant contributions to the field of higher education in India, he underscored.

About Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT):

Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT), a household name in the education sector, has become a sought-after destination in India for professional studies. It is admired all over for the quality of its academic courses, its community outreach work and as a university of compassion and humanitarianism. It has become a case study because no other educational institution in India has grown in its scope and scale as much as KIIT has in a short span of 25 years. Its incredible transformation is truly a journey from Soil to Silver.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2484524/KIIT_Deemed_to_be_University.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2234144/4513631/KIIT_Logo.jpg

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor