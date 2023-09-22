Nirmal Bardiya honored with 'Extraordinary 40' Jewellery World Award at Hong Kong

PNN

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], September 22: Nirmal Bardiya, the Chairman of RMC GEMS India, has been bestowed with the prestigious 'Extraordinary 40' Jewellery World Award (JWA) by Informa Markets Jewellery at the 40th edition of the Jewellery & Gem WORLD Hong Kong (JGW).

This honor recognizes Bardiya's exceptional contributions and positive impact on the jewelry industry, solidifying his reputation as a visionary leader in the color gemstone sector.

To mark the momentous 40th edition of JGW, JWA has launched a multi-month recognition campaign, culminating in a special gala event held in Hong Kong in September. This event represents the first in-person gathering of its kind in the city since 2019. The theme for this year's JWA is "Extraordinary 40," a fitting tribute to JGW's four-decade-long journey in the industry.

Nirmal Bardiya's influence in the color gemstone industry is widely acknowledged. His leadership has been instrumental in establishing RMC GEMS India as a prominent producer of color gemstones in India, contributing significantly to the sector's growth and development.

The selection process for the 'Extraordinary 40' winners involved a meticulous review by Informa's international team, comprising in-house experts and independent third parties with profound knowledge and experience across various facets of the jewelry industry.

The awardees encompass a diverse range of geographies and areas of specialization, including jewelry design and manufacturing, core product categories like diamonds, colored gemstones, pearls, and technology, as well as exceptional business practices that encompass social responsibility, sustainability, education, and innovation.

Expressing his gratitude for the award, Nirmal Bardiya remarked, "I am humbled and honored to receive the #Extraordinary40 award. Together, we strive to advance the gemstone industry and promote ethical and responsible business practices."

RMC GEMS India is one of India's foremost producers of coloured gemstones. The company is renowned for its unwavering commitment to quality, ethical practices, and responsible business operations. RMC GEMS India is ISO 9001, ISO 14001, and ISO 18001 certified, and it holds the prestigious designation of "Star Export House" from the Government of India.

