Nirmala Sitharaman attends CBIC investiture ceremony in Guwahati, 29 employees awarded

Guwahati (Assam) [India], July 21 : Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday participated in the investiture ceremony for the formal conferment of the Presidential Award for - ‘Specially Distinguished Record of Service’ to the officers and staff of Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC).

The ceremony was held at a hotel in Assam's Guwahati on Friday morning. The Presidential Award of Appreciation Certificate was awarded to 29 officers and staff of CBIC.

According to a release, these officers were selected based on their exemplary performance in their respective fields over the years.

The awardees selected this year include officers from all cadres of the Service, who have consistently performed within their various assignments, including prevention of smuggling, detection of tax evasion, detection of trade-based money laundering and foreign exchange violations, besides contributions in tax policy formulation, revenue mobilization, and automation of business processes, and capacity building and training, the release added.

The Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) deals with the tasks of formulation of

policy concerning levy and collection of customs and central excise duties, Service Tax,

prevention of smuggling and evasion of duties and all administrative matters relating to Customs,

Central Excise, Service Tax and Narcotics (to the extent under CBIC's purview) formations.

Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman is on a two-day visit to Assam and Tripura.

On her Tripura leg, she will attend the inauguration ceremony of GST Bhawan in the state capital Agartala.

