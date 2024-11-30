Nirmala Sitharaman hands over sanction letters from banks to beneficiaries in Madhubani

New Delhi [India], November 30 : Union Minister of Finance and Corporate Affairs, Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday handed over sanction letters from banks to beneficiaries under various Central Government schemes during the Credit Outreach Programme in Madhubani, Bihar.

Loans worth Rs 1,121 crore were disbursed during the Credit Outreach to more than 50,000 beneficiaries, Nirmala Sitharaman's Office said in a post on social media X.

The schemes under which the sanction letters have been issued include PM MUDRA, PMEGP, Kisan Credit Card (Crop), KCC (Animal Husbandry & Fisheries), Stand Up India, PM-SVANidhi, PM Vishwakarma, Retail, MSMEs, SHGs, Agricultural loans, etc, as per the post.

The Union Finance Minister, during the Credit Outreach Programme, distributed copies of the Constitution of India in Maithili and Sanskrit languages - which were released recently on Samvidhan Diwas - to various people during the Credit Outreach Programme in Madhubani, Bihar.

Sitharaman also visited the stalls and interacted with the stall owners who have benefited from various schemes of the central and state govt during the programme.

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary and Member of Parliament Sanjay Kumar Jha participated in the event.

On Friday, Sitharaman chaired a credit outreach programme in Darbhanga, Bihar. During the programme, loans worth Rs1,388 crore were distributed to 49,137 beneficiaries by various banks, according to an official statement from the Ministry of Finance.

Chirag Paswan, Union Minister of Food Processing Industries, and Samrat Choudhary, Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar, also participated in the event.

Sitharaman, along with other dignitaries, visited around 25 stalls showcasing various local products and handicrafts created by entrepreneurs financed by banks and NABARD.

The Union Finance Minister also flagged off an ambulance and provided tricycles to disabled individuals as part of CSR activities.

Further, the release stated that NABARD announced the sanctioning of over Rs74 crore for various rural road projects. Banks and SIDBI also extended support under CSR activities to improve school infrastructure, particularly in schools for girls.

Chirag Paswan thanked the Union Finance Minister for visiting Darbhanga, while Samrat Choudhary praised the efforts of the Prime Minister and Sitharaman in promoting the economic development of the region.

During the event, Sitharaman inaugurated five branches of the State Bank of India and 25 BC Maxx Centres of the Central Bank of India.

