Nirmala Sitharaman visits Tata Electronics’ semiconductor facility in Assam

Guwahati, Nov 7 Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday visited the upcoming semiconductor manufacturing facility of Tata Electronics Limited (TEL) at Jagiroad in Assam’s Morigaon district — a project that marks a major milestone in India’s semiconductor mission.

The Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Test (OSAT) facility, being developed by Tata Electronics, is set to emerge as one of the country’s premier manufacturing hubs for advanced chip packaging and testing.

Once operational, the plant is expected to significantly boost India’s capacity in the high-value semiconductor supply chain, reducing dependence on imports and strengthening the country’s position in global technology manufacturing.

During her visit, Finance Minister Sitharaman reviewed the progress of the project and interacted with officials and engineers overseeing the development. She lauded the pace of implementation and highlighted that such projects in the Northeast demonstrate the government’s commitment to ensuring balanced industrial growth across regions.

“This project represents a transformative step towards realizing Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of a self-reliant India in semiconductor manufacturing,” Sitharaman said.

“It will not only create employment opportunities for the youth of Assam and neighbouring states but also position the Northeast as a key player in the nation’s technology-driven growth story,” she said.

The Morigaon facility is part of a wider network of government-supported semiconductor initiatives under the India Semiconductor Mission (ISM).

The Centre’s Production Linked Incentive (PLI) and Design Linked Incentive (DLI) schemes have been instrumental in attracting major private investment into the sector, fostering a robust ecosystem for chip fabrication, assembly, and design.

Officials said the Jagiroad plant would play a pivotal role in assembly and testing processes for advanced semiconductor devices used in consumer electronics, automotive, telecommunications, and industrial equipment.

The project also underscores the government’s thrust on 'Make in India' and the strategic goal of achieving technological self-sufficiency in critical sectors such as electronics and digital infrastructure.

With Assam emerging as a new hub for high-tech industries, Sitharaman’s visit signals the Centre’s growing focus on integrating the Northeast into India’s broader industrial and innovation landscape.

