Nirmala Sitharaman's signature sarees on Budget Day

New Delhi [India], February 1 : Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman whose sartorial choices reflect her love for Indian handwoven textiles and crafts, remained true to her signature style when she picked a blue handloom saree for the presentation of the interim budget of the second term of the Modi government.

For her sixth budget speech, which lasted for 58 minutes, Sitharaman chose a blue coloured tussar silk saree with kantha handiwork that she teamed with an golden-hued blouse. In her hand she carried the 'bahi-khata', a tablet wrapped in a red-coloured cloth embossed with the gold-coloured national emblem.

Tussar silk is renowned for its distinctive texture and golden lustre. The coarse texture of Tussar silk distinguishes it and gives it a particular character.

Kantha is a traditional needlework technique from West Bengal that includes stitching together layers of old sarees or dhotis to create a quilt-like look. Running stitches are used to create intricate patterns and motifs on saris.

Let us take a look at the sarees she wore in different years.

For the Budget presentation last year Nirmala Sitharaman opted for traditional temple border red saree.

Temple sarees are usually made of cotton, silk or a mix and worn for special occasions. Sitharaman opted for the red temple saree with a black border and intricate golden work on Budget Day. The beautiful saree also featured a star-like design.

Rusty brown saree

For the 2022 budget, Sitharaman wore a Bomkai saree which originated in the village of Bomkai in Ganjam district, Odisha. She opted for a simple and elegant look by sporting a rusty brown saree with an off-white border. She completed her look with a small bindi and ear ring.

Red and off-white sari

In the third budget presentation, she wore a red and off-white Pochampally sari which originates from Pochampally village in Hyderabad. She completed her look with gold chain, bangles and earrings. The 2021 budget presentation saw another changed as she replaced her traditional 'bahi-khata' with a tablet which was wrapped in red colour cloth.

Yellow gold silk sari

In 2020, Sitharaman opted for a yellow-gold silk saree with a blue border and matching blouse. The yellow colour symbolises prosperity and during the time of pandemic, it reflected hope towards economic growth and development.

Pink, gold-bordered Mangalgiri saree

During the Union Budget announcement in 2019, Sitharaman made a statement by wearing a Pink Mangalgiri saree with a gold border. This was the first time she replaced the briefcase with a 'bahi-khata'.

This is the last Budget of the current Lok Sabha. The next full Union Budget will be presented once the new government is elected following General Elections 2024.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor