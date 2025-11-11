Nirmana 100 Innovation Convergence Unites Policy Makers, Startups and Investors to Transform the AECO Industry

VMPL

New Delhi [India], November 11: The Nirmana-100 Innovation Convergence, jointly organized by AmpliNxt and SoftTech Engineers Limited, concluded in Pune, bringing together policymakers, industry leaders, investors, and innovators from across India. The landmark event served as a dynamic platform to reimagine the future of the AECO (Architecture, Engineering, Construction, and Operations) sector and accelerate India's journey toward Viksit Bharat 2047. A key highlight of the day was the gathering of national-level policy makers exchanging dialogues on various govt.-level programs and opportunities to support innovators building in the AECO domain.

Addressing the gathering, Shri Durga Shanker Mishra, IAS (Former Chief Secretary, Uttar Pradesh), emphasized India's pressing urbanization challenge, forecasting an urban population of 880 million by 2051equivalent to "building one Chicago every year." He urged startups to harness emerging technologies like AI, robotics, BIM, and 3D printing to drive affordable housing, sustainability, and climate resilience. Highlighting India's 200,000-strong startup ecosystem, he noted the 15% government procurement reservation and the $2 trillion GovTech opportunity projected by 2032, encouraging innovators to create solutions that can scale globally under the "Make in India, Make for the World" vision.

Shri Abhijit Sinha, Technocrat and Program Director of the National Highways for Electric Vehicles, outlined India's remarkable rise in Ease of Doing Businessfrom rank 142 to 63through policy reforms that have reduced project approval timelines from 250 to 40 days. He stressed the role of digital integration in urban governance and the country's potential to achieve a $35 trillion sustainable economy by 2047.

Shri K. Karthikeyan, Vice President at Invest India, showcased key national initiatives like the India Investment Grid, the National Single Window System (NSWS), and the One District One Product (ODOP) program. He called on startups to pivot from "grant-hopping" to building globally competitive, revenue-driven ventures that contribute meaningfully to India's economic growth.

Vijay Gupta, Founder and CEO of SoftTech Engineers Ltd., shared his vision for India's innovation-led infrastructure growth, stating, "At SoftTech, we believe innovation must be proven on the ground, not just conceptualized in labs. The future of India's AECO sector depends on building digital-first, citizen-centric platforms powered by AI, data, and cloud technologies that deliver measurable impact. Innovation is meaningful only when it works on the ground and improves lives. Through initiatives like Nirmana-100, we aim to build a vibrant ecosystem where startups can test, scale, and showcase their solutions globallymaking India not just a consumer of technology, but a creator of it."

As part of the event's highlights, Ancrew Global, an AWS Certified Partner, announced up to $100,000 in AWS credits for AECO startupspotentially cutting infrastructure costs by up to 60% and fueling faster innovation. The Startup Innovation Showcase featured ten groundbreaking startups presenting solutions in generative AI for design, open BIM collaboration, AR/VR-enabled construction, circular and sustainable materials, AI-powered site intelligence, and net-zero digital twin infrastructure. Participating startups included VisnetAI, Trace Resource, Vanya Concrete Technologies, Vavetek AI, GriHub, MProcure, Techillusions, Logiclens, Builtdesign and Redevelopment Bazaar.

Investors from Suvan Ventures, Pentathlon Ventures, Indian Angel Network, Pune Angels, and MU Ventures engaged with founders, reaffirming investor confidence in AECO as one of India's most promising sunrise sectors. With participation from Microsoft for Startups, Wadhwani Foundation, IDFC First Bank, and leading academic institutions, the event embodied a shared belief that AECO startups will be at the core of India's transformation journey toward Viksit Bharat 2047.

Nirmana-100 Innovation Convergence concluded with a unified visionto make India not just a builder of infrastructure but a creator of global innovation. By fostering collaboration among startups, policymakers, and investors, the event set a new benchmark in promoting sustainable, technology-driven growth for India's AECO sector.

