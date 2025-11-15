NIS Management Limited Reports Robust H1 FY26 Performance; Consolidated EBITDA Up 11 percent and Net Profit Up 13 percent

PNN

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], November 15: NIS Management Limited, (BSE - 544495), One of leading integrated services platforms, specialising in security, facility management, electronic security, and skill development, NIS Management Limited has announced its Unaudited H1 FY26 Financial Results.

Key Financial Highlights

Key Consolidated Financial Highlights H1FY26

* Total Income of ₹ 214.89 Cr, YoY growth of 6.80%

* EBITDA of ₹ 16.73 Cr, YoY growth of 11.31%

* EBITDA Margin of 7.79%, YoY growth of 32 Bps

* PAT of ₹ 10.22 Cr, YoY growth of 12.57%

* PAT Margin of 4.76%, YoY growth of 24 Bps

* EPS of ₹ 6.42, YoY growth of 6.12%

Key Standalone Financial Highlights H1 FY26

* Total Income of ₹ 204.69 Cr, YoY growth of 8.36%

* EBITDA of ₹ 13.95 Cr, YoY growth of 28.87%

* EBITDA Margin of 6.81%, YoY growth of 108 Bps

* PAT of ₹ 9.121 Cr, YoY growth of 40.07%

* PAT Margin of 4.46%, YoY growth of 101 Bps

* EPS of ₹ 5.73, YoY growth of 32.03%

Commenting on the Financial performance Mr. Debajit Choudhury Chairman & Managing Director, of NIS Management Limited said, "We are pleased with our strong performance in H1 FY26, supported by steady revenue growth and a meaningful improvement in profitability. The rise in EBITDA and net profit reflects our continued focus on operational discipline, cost efficiency, and enhancing our service mix across security, facility management, and electronic security solutions.

As we move forward, we remain committed to strengthening our integrated services platform through technology adoption, higher-value offerings, and consistent service quality. Our focus continues to be sustainable, profitable growth and long-term value creation for all stakeholders.

We will also continue to prioritise workforce development, process automation, and stronger governance practices to ensure superior service delivery across our pan-India operations. These efforts will support our long-term strategy and help us build a more scalable and resilient organisation."

