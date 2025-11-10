Nishant & Nikhil Rathi Felicitated at Alma Mater Nichols College for Entrepreneurial Leadership

India PR Distribution

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 10: Nishant Rathi and Nikhil Rathi, co-founders of Web Werks Data Centers, NeoSOFT Pvt. Ltd., and DE-CIX India, were recently honored by Nichols College, their alma mater, where they received the Nichols College Alumni Achievement Award for their outstanding accomplishments in business and entrepreneurship.

The award celebrates their distinguished leadership and lasting contributions to the global technology ecosystem, while reflecting the mission and values of Nichols College as proud alumni.

Having completed their schooling together at Bombay Scottish School in Mumbai before heading to different colleges for their undergraduate degrees, the Rathi brothers reunited on their academic journey to pursue their MBA at Nichols College, where their entrepreneurial journey took shape. In 1996, as the internet first arrived in India, they founded Web Werks from a small apartment in Mumbai - beginning with web design and hosting services that would evolve into one of India's pioneering data center enterprises.

Over the next two decades, they expanded their vision through NeoSOFT, now a global digital transformation company with over 4,000 professionals across 10+ countries, and DE-CIX India (formerly Mumbai IX), one of Asia's largest internet exchange ecosystems.

As part of the event, the Rathi brothers delivered a lecture on "Entrepreneurship & the Future of Work," sharing practical insights from their journey - from launching Web Werks as students to leading AI- and data-driven enterprises at scale.

"Receiving this recognition from Nichols College is truly special. The foundation we built here continues to guide our approach to innovation and leadership," said Nishant Rathi.

"Entrepreneurship is rarely a straight line. It's perseverance, timing, and a relentless focus on the customer," added Nikhil Rathi.

Their talk explored lessons in entrepreneurship, leadership, and the evolving role of AI. They emphasized perseverance, adaptability, and customer focus as the cornerstones of lasting success, encouraging students to embrace the 'AI + Human Edge', the powerful synergy between technology and human creativity shaping the future of work.

Nichols College recognized the brothers not only for their business achievements - including the landmark full stake sale of Web Werks to Iron Mountain in 2025 - but also for their commitment to mentorship, sustainable leadership, and building organizations that empower people through technology.

About NeoSOFT

NeoSOFT is a global IT consulting and digital transformation company specializing in software development, AI, cloud, and cybersecurity solutions. With a team of over 4,000 professionals across 10+ countries, NeoSOFT enables businesses worldwide to innovate and scale with technology.

