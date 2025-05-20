Nishant Pitti rubbishes linkages to unlawful conduct as ED probes Mahadev app case

New Delhi [India], May 20 : EaseMyTrip Founder and Chairman Nishant Pitti on Tuesday rubbished allegations that he was linked to illegal activities involving Sky Exchange, the Mahadev app, or any form of unlawful conduct.

The Directorate of Enforcement (ED) had conducted searches at the premises of Nishant Pitti in mid-April 2025, under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002, in the "Mahadev Online Book Betting APP case".

"I strongly deny the recent allegations linking me to any illegal activities involving Sky Exchange, the Mahadev app, or any form of unlawful conduct. These claims are completely baseless, speculative, and misleading," Nishant Pitti said in a statement on Tuesday.

According to Pitti, someone is making a deliberate and sustained effort to tarnish his personal reputation through "false narratives and misinformation."

"Such tactics are not only defamatory but also intended to divert attention by dragging my name into unrelated matters without any factual basis," said Pitti in his statement.

"I have always conducted myself in full compliance with all financial, legal, and regulatory norms," he added.

Regarding the Rs 7 lakh recovered by the Enforcement Directorate from his home, Pitti said the amount represents a "legitimate personal cash withdrawal, proportionate to the size and needs of my family."

He further claimed, "It is fully accounted for, duly declared in financial records, and maintained in the normal course to meet household requirements and contingencies. I am fully cooperating with the authorities and remain prepared to provide any clarification."

In the Mahadev app case, ED has so far conducted searches at more than 170 premises. Further, as a result of the investigation, immovable and movable assets valued at Rs 3,002.47 crore (approximately) have been seized/ frozen /attached in the case, according to an ED press statement dated April 21.

ED has also arrested a total of 13 persons in the subject case. At the same time, 74 entities have been arraigned as accused in the five prosecution complaints filed in the subject matter, the ED's April 21 statement had asserted.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor