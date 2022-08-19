Nishant Sharma, CEO, INNOV8 Educare received the award of "The most promising Ed-Tech company of the year"

At the 9th Asia Education Summit 2022, INNOV8 Educare, an Ed-tech startup, won a prestigious prize in the category of "The Most Promising Ed-tech company of the year". IBARC Asia INT coordinated the award ceremony, which took place at the Radisson Blu in Dwarika New Delhi.

Nishant Sharma, CEO of INNOV8 Educare, accepted the award for "The Most Promising Ed-tech company of the year" from Bollywood Diva and Former Rajya Sabha Member Smt. Jaya Prada and National Vice-President of the BJP Shri Shyam Jaju on behalf of INNOV8 Educare during the event.

Young Edtech entrepreneurs are honoured at the Asia Education Summit for their outstanding contributions in transforming the education sector and challenging the entire market with their cutting-edge ideas.

Innovate Educare is an educational Ed-tech company that offers end-to-end services from the commencement of a school to its effective operations. Over more than 250 schools in 25 states in India and 4 schools abroad are associated with Innovate Educare. We tailor our services to each school's specific needs in order to assure their services.

In conversation with Nishant Sharma (CEO, INNOV8 Educare), he stated that Innov8 has decades of expertise in developing, building, administrating and reforming educational institutions across India as well as abroad. We are a team of highly experienced and trained professionals who offer a variety of services to educational institutions. We are known for executing the policies and uplifting the academic standards of the associate school project through various value addition and experience-based offering while foreseeing the anticipated hurdles.

Innov8 Educare, under the leadership of Nishant Sharma, is working with different domains in the Educational Sector. Innov8 Educare takes schools on Lease and operates it on a revenue-sharing module. While the School owner retains the ownership of the school and receives a monthly portion of revenue, all the academic and financial management is taken care of by Team Innov8.

A CBSE school affiliation is a crucial step in a school's growth. The school's expansion is often hampered by a lack of knowledge and a clear grasp of CBSE Affiliation requirements. Innov8 provides complete assistance for CBSE Affiliation to its prospective schools at every stage, in the documentation and necessary requirements as per CBSE Affiliation Bye-Laws.

It is indeed a proud moment for INNOV8 Educare to get such huge recognition for the hard work of its team in a span of 2 years of its establishment. INNOV8 Educare is committed in making its services more flexible and affordable, fulfilling the needs of a school and ensures guaranteed growth of a school.

For more details, please visit INNOV8 Educare's official website:

INNOV8 Educare's official Instagram Page:

