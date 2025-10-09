Nishi Entertainment Launched the Poster for the Grand Red Carpet Show

PNN

New Delhi [India], October 9: The grand poster launch ceremony for the first grand red carpet show of the "Miss & Mrs Global International " and "Glow Global Awards", organised by Nishi Entertainment, concluded at the historic Gymkhana Club in Lucknow. The event aims to celebrate beauty, talent, and empowerment, showcasing Lucknow and Uttar Pradesh on an international platform. Nishi Entertainment will host the grand finale of the show on December 14, 2025, at the Ramada Hotel in Lucknow. This special event of Nishi Entertainment is being organised by Sayed Jaffery. Several renowned Bollywood stars will grace the finale, and participants will have the opportunity to showcase their talent in walk-ups, dances, and question-answer rounds.

A highlight of the show is that winners will have the opportunity to enter the Bollywood platform. As a prize, participants can star in a special Hindi music video offered by Nishi Entertainment, which could gain them national recognition. Nishi Entertainment Founder Sayed Jaffery said that the show is not just about glamour, but also about cultural pride and the democratisation of opportunity.

The "Glow Global Awards" program will honor individuals and organisations working toward change, creativity, and empowerment. The event will also recognise excellence in various fields and set a new standard.

Through this show, an effort is being made to establish Lucknow as an emerging creative and entertainment hub. Nishi Entertainment thanked all its sponsors and participants who contributed to the success of the event. The sponsors' presence and appreciation have made the event even more grand and will give Lucknow a new identity.

Nishi Entertainment's ambitious initiative

According to Nishi Entertainment Director, Sangeeta Lohia and Founder Sayed Jaffery, this event is a fusion of tradition and glamour, which will establish a new identity at the national and international level. The impressive participation of participants from India and abroad and the support of prestigious sponsors will set a new precedent.

On this special occasion, a large number of people, including Sayed Jaffery, Ashish Gupta, Rajesh Yadav, Dr Awadhesh Narayan Pandey, Anant Pandey, Joginder Singh Khalsa, Vinod Chaurasia, Sonu Kumar, Abhishek Bali, Swati Singh, Kaifi Shan, Pramod Debals, Swati Chandra, and Aarti Singh, were present.

