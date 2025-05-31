Nisus Finance Delivers Exceptional FY25 Results with 56% Growth In Total Income, Eyes Continued High Growth in FY26

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 31: Nisus Finance Services Co Limited (BSE- NISUS | 544296 | INE0DQN01013) a renowned investment management firm specializing in urban infrastructure and structured finance, has published its audited financial results for H2 & FY25.

Key Consolidated Financial Highlight

H2 FY25

- Total Income of Rs 32.94 Cr

- EBITDA of Rs 18.83 Cr

- Net Profit of Rs 13.71 Cr

- EPS of Rs 6.31

FY25

- Total Income of Rs 67.30 Cr, YoY growth of 56.37%

- EBITDA of Rs 44.48 Cr, YoY growth of 22.1%

- Net Profit of Rs 32.58 Cr, YoY growth of 35.5%

- EPS of Rs 16.31, YoY growth of 23.65%

Key Operational Highlights:

Key Ratios:

ROE: 33.3%

ROCE: 42.3%

P/E Ratio: 21.85**

Debt to Equity: 0.06

Net Worth: 161 Cr.

Revenue To AUM Ratio: 4.3%*

Net Asset Value Per Share: 67.31

CAGR FY22-FY25):

Revenue: 73%

EBITDA: 102%

Net Profit: 124%

AUM (FY25): Rs 1,572 Cr*

(*FY25 AUM considering fresh investments, exits and expected disbursements subject to compliance.)

(** As of 31-March-2025)

Commenting on the performance, Mr. Amit Goenka, Chairman & Managing Director of Nisus Finance Services Co Limited said: "FY25 marked a year of strategic acceleration and platform evolution for Nisus Finance, as we advanced our vision of becoming a regionally diversified asset manager with deep domain expertise in real estate and urban infrastructure. The expansion into the GCC, with the launch of a DIFC-based presence and acquisitions in high-potential residential markets, reflects a focused effort to build cross-border scale and long-term investment footholds. In parallel, we strengthened our offshore structuring capabilities by establishing a Mauritius-domiciled vehicle to pool capital for global urban infrastructure opportunities. This international growth, combined with a strengthened domestic base, positions us to address emerging opportunities across geographies with agility and conviction. Our AUM grew to Rs1,572 Crup by ~55% YoYdriven by disciplined capital deployment and an active deal pipeline across India and the GCC region.

Our integrated business model anchored in fund management and transaction advisory continues to deliver operational leverage and value across market cycles. Throughout the year, we executed four high-yield exits, that delivered IRRs of 18-21%, reinforcing our ability to identify, structure, and monetise opportunities with strategic precision. These achievements are underpinned by a strong governance framework, a highly skilled team, and a platform designed for scale. The growing relevance of our advisory income and the increasing participation from global capital partners further validate our model and strategic direction.

Culturally, FY25 also reaffirmed the strength of our organisation. Recognition as a high-trust workplace reflects our investment in people, processes, and collaborative execution. Our product suite has evolved into a well-structured portfolio of funds, each aligned to specific investor objectives and backed by rigorous operating frameworks. With favourable sector dynamics in both India and the GCC, we remain focused on expanding fund operations, enhancing capital relationships, and driving differentiated outcomessetting the stage for long-term, sustainable growth."

Key Recent Business Update

GCC Expansion

- Added USD 55 Mn AUM via two Grade A residential acquisitions in Dubai (JVC & Al Furjan).

- Opened DIFC Dubai office with 8-member investment team.

Successful Recent Exits

- Achieved an average IRR of 19.87% from successfully exited investments.

Strategic Partnerships

- Houlihan Lokey appointed to lead capital-raising efforts.

- Institutional Backing secured from Banque Banorient France.

