Nisus Finance Reports H1 FY26 Results; Consolidated Revenue at INR 142.3 Crore, Higher Than FY25 Full-Year Revenue of INR 67.3 Crore

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 13: Nisus Finance Services Co. Ltd. (BSE: NISUS) has delivered its strongest half-yearly performance to date, with H1 FY26 results surpassing full-year FY25 metrics and signalling a new scale of growth for the business. The company posted INR 74.89 crore in revenue from its core operations during H1 FY26, already exceeding the full FY25 revenue of INR 67.30 crore. The company achieved consolidated revenues (including New Consolidated Construction Co. Ltd. or NCCCL) of INR 142.30 crore in the first half, up sharply from INR 34.36 crore in H1 FY25, representing exceptional year-on-year expansion.

The sequential momentum remains robust: Q2 revenue stood at INR 46.17 crore, up 61% over INR 28.72 crore in Q1 FY26, driven by realisation of investment gains, increased transaction flow and enhanced contributions from both Indian and UAE operations. EBITDA for the half year reached INR 62 crore consolidated, with the ex-NCCCL margin hovering around 74%, one of the highest in the industry. Profit after tax (PAT) reached INR 35.6 crore, reflecting disciplined cost management, high operating leverage and diversified income streams.

Commenting on the results, Amit Goenka, Managing Director of Nisus Finance, said: "Our H1 results reflect the disciplined execution of our growth strategy and the value of our diversification across geographies, asset classes and business models. The acquisition and integration of NCCCL, the Dubai expansion and the strengthening of our capital base have positioned Nisus as a genuinely diversified alternative-investment and infrastructure platform with a global edge. We enter the next phase with clarity of purpose and confidence."

The acquisition and integration of New Consolidated Construction Co. Ltd. (NCCCL) marked a significant milestone in Nisus's growth journey, creating a fully integrated urban infrastructure platform with financing, asset management, and execution capabilities. NCCCL brought in FY25 revenue of INR 608 crore and an order-book of over INR 2,350 crore across 30+ projects with AAA developers. With a targeted 2x increase in its order-book to INR 5,000 crore with higher margin order book mix including data centres, hospitals, institutional buildings, Grade-A offices, and industrial facilities, the platform provides significant scale potential and operational diversification.

Internationally, Nisus made its largest global investment to date in a 24-storey residential tower in Dubai's Motor City for INR 525 crore. Acquired at a deep discount to market value, the asset delivers a rental upside of ~38% and projected IRR in the range of 24%-32%. The transaction reinforces Nisus's GCC strategy and positions Dubai as a core investment hub for its global real-estate business.

Complementing these strategic moves, Nisus achieved a landmark credit-rating milestone by becoming the first Indian AIF business to secure a BBB+ rating from CareEdge, signalling institutional-grade governance standards, zero-loss investment history and consistent investor returns. Balance-sheet indicators are equally compelling: the INR 110 crore facility raised for NCCCL's acquisition has already been partly repaid by INR 60 crore via stake sales and internal accruals, share pledge levels have been reduced to ~18-19% and the company's own capital contribution in investments has increased from INR 48 crore to INR 106 crore, indicating promoter conviction and financial discipline.

On the people and culture front, Nisus has introduced an ESOP programme to reward top performers, was awarded by prestigious Global Real Estate Institute in the "Fundraising of the Year" category for a uniquely structured INR 145 crore investment by our Fund and has earned the Great Place to Work® certification for 2025, reinforcing its commitment to culture, talent and performance.

With a high-quality platform, expanding footprint, strong balance sheet and a scalable business model, Nisus Finance is well-positioned to sustain momentum and deliver differentiated value to investors, partners and stakeholders.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor