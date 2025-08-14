Nisus Posts Highest-Ever Q1, Reports 104 Percent Net Profit Growth

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 14: Nisus Finance Services Co Limited (BSE- NISUS | 544296 | INE0DQN01013) a renowned investment management firm specializing in urban infrastructure and structured finance, has published its Un-audited financial results for Q1 FY26.

Q1 FY26 Key Financial Highlight

Total Income of ₹ 28.72 Cr, YoY growth of 91.49%

EBITDA of ₹ 21.69 Cr, YoY growth of 83.19%

Net Profit of ₹ 16.85 Cr, YoY growth of 103.55%

Net Profit Margin of 58.68%, YoY growth of 348 Bps

Strengthening First-Mover Advantage Across Markets

NiFCO strengthened its first-mover advantage during the quarter, leveraging its position as India's first listed AIF manager with enhanced governance and market access. The RESO-1 fund maintained its focus on special situations in the real estate sector, including complex self-redevelopment projects delivering ~21% returns. Through its GIFT City structure, among the first licensed for Overseas Portfolio Investment, the company offers Indian investors compliant access to global opportunities, while its Dubai entity remains the only Indian-promoted fund to secure global lender leverage. NiFCO also advanced its early adoption of asset tokenization via a partnership with Toyow, expanding liquidity avenues and institutional investment reach.

Key Operational Highlights:

Strong revenue momentum in Q1 FY26, supported by higher business volumes across both India and UAE markets.

Operating costs aligned with expansion plans; ₹24 Cr deployed towards fund setup and fund-raising expenses, to be amortized over the fund's life.

Increased income from UAE operations lowered the effective tax rate, driving PAT margin to 59%.

Commenting on the performance, Mr. Amit Goenka, Chairman & Managing Director of Nisus Finance Services Co Limited said: “This has been our strongest first quarter ever with revenue growing over 91 percent year on year and profitability more than doubling. We have seen strong momentum in both India and the UAE with a good balance between our fund management and advisory businesses. Our operating costs have stayed in line with our expansion plans which has allowed us to scale efficiently.

During the quarter we made significant progress investing in high potential urban redevelopment projects advancing our plans to acquire a leading construction platform and forming global partnerships in asset tokenization. These steps have strengthened our capabilities expanded our reach and reinforced the trust our stakeholders place in us. The results we have delivered this quarter are fully aligned with our growth guidance for the year and we are confident that Nisus is well on track to achieve it.

Key Recent Business Update

Acquisition Nisus Finance raised ₹110 Cr from Tata Capital and DSP Finance to acquire a 69% stake in New Consolidated Construction Co. Ltd. (NCCCL). Partnership Nisus Finance and BNW Developments partnered on a Dh150 Mn ready-to-occupy residential project in JVC, Dubai. Investment Nisus Finance invested ₹115 Cr in redevelopment and housing projects across Mumbai and Pune. Tokenization Nisus Finance signed an MoU with Toyow to tokenize up to US$500 Mn in real estate assets.

