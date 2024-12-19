Nita Ambani, Reliance Foundation Chairperson, shops for sarees at Angadi Heritage, Bangalore

SMPL

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], December 19: Nita Ambani was filmed stepping into an Indian luxury textile and design store in Bengaluru last night. The Reliance Foundation chairperson was seen entering Angadi Heritage, a big showroom format from The House of Angadi, a luxury retail brand specialising in handloom sarees, textiles, curated ethnic wear and all things Indian luxury in multiple categories. Wearing a dark blue co-ord set, she greeted bystanders with joined hands before entering the store.

Nita Ambani reportedly shopped for sarees at the store, which has a history going back over 600 years. Despite its rich legacy and association with the who's who of the world, The House of Angadi gained wider publicity Pan India when Deepika Padukone wore their luxury brand Advaya, by the designer and Creative Head KH Radharaman, for her Mangalorean wedding in Como, Italy back in 2018. Deepika also chose an Advaya for her Bengaluru reception.

The House of Angadi's store, Angadi Heritage, covers an area of 23,000 square feet in the heart of Bengaluru. Helmed by K H Radharaman, heir to the 600-year-old family legacy and the Founder of the Design House, the luxury retail destination Angadi Heritage is a Bengaluru Landmark. The label Advaya from which Mrs Ambani purchased some pieces from specialises in Kanjeevaram silk sarees, rare Banarasi sarees, custom wedding wear, bespoke menswear, limited edition bridal wear and is very popular for blending traditional weaves with contemporary designs.

The official Instagram page of The House of Angadi and ADVAYA shared a note of appreciation for Nita Ambani after her visit. They also shared a picture of the Reliance Foundation chairperson's note in the visitor's book.

A photograph shared by The House of Angadi and Advaya on Instagram shows Nita Ambani at the store with the Founder and Director of The House of Angadi who is also the Creative Head to Advaya, KH Radharaman.

"Thank you Mrs Nita Ambani for your warmth and patronage," the Instagram accounts wrote.

Nita Ambani also shared a note of appreciation for The House of Angadi. "Wonderful to be here and experience our Indian heritage," she wrote in the visitor's book. A picture of her comment was shared on Instagram by the handle.

For details, please visit - https://www.instagram.com/angadioninsta/?igsh=MWVtM2Q1d28zNWNweA%3D%3D

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by SMPL.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor