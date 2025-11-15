NITEK Interactive Flat Panel: Gujarat’s Pride Leading India’s Smart Classroom Revolution

New Delhi [India], November 15:In today's rapidly growing world of smart education, the NITEK Interactive Flat Panel has emerged as a true game-changer. NITEK Interactive Flat Panel is designed and developed under the Make-in-India initiative. This powerful digital learning solution is transforming classrooms across the country. NITEK is a proud Gujarat-born brand. It is now recognised among the best interactive flat panel brands in India. It is all because of its innovation, performance, and unmatched reliability.

They have installed over 6000 Interactive Flat Panels. Also, there is a 98% repeat order rate for their work. NITEK continues to set new benchmarks in the Indian edtech space.

In June 2025, the excellence of the NITEK Interactive Flat Panel was honoured at the Gujarat Growth Icon 2025 Awards. The award was presented by the Hon'ble Chief Minister Shri Bhupendra Patel. Mr. Milap Mehta, CEO and Director of Nifty Project Management & Operations received the award. This recognition celebrates NITEK's leadership in bringing classroom-ready interactive flat panel technology to Indian schools.

NITEK also received another prestigious award from Radio City. It was presented by Hon'ble Cabinet Minister Shri Balvantsinh Rajput. This award acknowledged the High Impact of NITEK's Interactive Flat Panel in Digital Learning. It also honoured its exceptional service quality.

For years, educators struggled to find high quality digital teaching tools. Even if they find it, they were not affordable and durable. NITEK's Interactive Flat Panel filled that gap perfectly with a balance of cost, quality, and user-friendly features.

The key features of NITEK IFP are Latest Android version for smooth and fast teaching. It has a bright 4K touch display that enhances clarity for every student. It uses AI-based learning tools to make lessons interactive and engaging. They have made a teacher-friendly interface designed for “tap and teach” convenience. Also, they have done Seamless classroom integration with cloud support for real-time collaboration.

These panels are not just devices. They are complete learning solutions built for real Indian classrooms. Durable, affordable, and smart, each NITEK Interactive Flat Panel brings the future of education into the present.

More than 500+ premier educational institutions across the country are now using NITEK Interactive Flat Panels in their classrooms. Teachers love the simplicity. They have no complex setup, no lag, no hassle. Just switch it on and start teaching.

The brand's biggest strength? After-sales support.

With an average correction time of less than two days, NITEK's support team has earned the trust of schools nationwide.

In a market dominated by international companies, NITEK's Interactive Flat Panel continues to hold strong and expand rapidly. Their success stands on three core pillars which are Superior Quality, Responsive Service and Affordable Costing.

This rare combination makes NITEK one of the most preferred IFP brands in India.

In just six years, NITEK has revolutionised classroom technology. And they're only getting started. The company is now investing in AI-driven personalised learning, automation solutions and Eco-friendly manufacturing systems.

By doing these innovations, the NITEK Interactive Flat Panel is not just improving classrooms. It is shaping the future of education in India.

NITEK is more than a tech brand. It is a movement to make learning interactive, inclusive, and impactful for every student and teacher. As India moves towards smart education, the NITEK Interactive Flat Panel stands tall as Gujarat's pride and India's rising star.

Visit: http://www.nitekifp.com

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification@gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.